Putting trauma-informed approaches into practice

Following the publication of the first Caring to Include toolkit on staff and volunteer well-being, we are pleased to announce the publication of the second toolkit in the series, focusing on trauma-informed approaches. The toolkit provides practical guidance and tools to support organisations working with refugees and people seeking protection in embedding trauma-informed principles into their everyday work.

Drawing on the knowledge, research and experience of project partners across seven countries, the new toolkit responds to the need for resources that help organisations create safer, more supportive and empowering environments, while reducing the risk of re-traumatisation and recognising the impact of this work on staff and volunteers.

The second Caring to Include toolkit consists of two components:

The practical guide supports staff, volunteers and managers in applying trauma-informed principles in their daily work, while the organisational assessment and accompanying tool help organisations reflect on how these principles are embedded across their services, systems and organisational culture. Together, the resources help identify strengths, gaps and areas for further improvement.

The publication of this second toolkit further develops the Caring to Include project’s work by connecting individual trauma-informed practice with wider organisational change. Together with the first toolkit, these resources aim to support more resilient organisations and safer, more responsive services for refugees and people seeking protection.

The Caring to Include project (2024–2027) is an Erasmus+ project co-funded by the European Union and coordinated by the Dutch Council for Refugees. It forms part of the organisation’s ongoing commitment to strengthening supportive, sustainable and inclusive practices for both people seeking protection and those who work to support them.

The toolkit is available to download here.

For more information, please contact the project coordinators (E-mail: [email protected]).