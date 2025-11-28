We are proud to announce the publication of the first Caring to Include toolkit, developed to strengthen the well-being of staff and volunteers who support refugees and people seeking protection. This toolkit marks an important milestone in the project, and provides practical guidance, tools and strategies to promote resilience, team cohesion and sustainable well-being in organisations working in the refugee-support sector.

The new toolkit is the result of a truly co-creative process carried out with project partners across seven countries. Drawing on extensive research, interviews, facilitated discussions and a mapping of best practices, the partnership collaboratively identified priority needs and gaps, and developed resources tailored to the realities of frontline organisations.

The first Caring to Include toolkit consists of three components:

These tools are designed for practical use and will be piloted in 2026 in collaboration with partner organisations.

The publication of this first toolkit marks the beginning of a series. In early 2026, partners will meet to define priorities for the second toolkit, which will focus on trauma-informed approaches.

The Caring to Include project is coordinated by the Dutch Council for Refugees and is part of its ongoing commitment to strengthening the well-being and resilience of those who work tirelessly to support others.

The toolkit is available to download here.

For more information, please contact the project coordinators (E-mail: ip@dcfr.nl).