Information Sheet – Measures in response to the arrival of displaced people fleeing the war in Ukraine

In response to requests for information, ECRE has compiled and regularly updated a non-exhaustive document of measures taken by European countries to address the arrival of people fleeing the war in Ukraine (UA) which can be found here. Given the rapidly evolving situation, the initial updates included information regarding measures of first response to the arrivals with some focus on the implementation of the Temporary Protection Directive (TPD).

Over the past few weeks, EU MS have started to adopt national measures implementing the TPD in line with the Council Decision of March 4, while other states have introduced similar special statuses. As such, ECRE’s compilation has been restructured to provide country-by-country information regarding two main areas of policy and legal developments: the first part identifies measures adopted on entry/stay requirements, reception-related arrangements, as well as asylum procedures; the second part provides information on national measures implementing the Temporary Protection Directive, or establishing other special statuses for persons fleeing Ukraine.

The document is based on information drawn from official statements announcing UA-specific policy and legal changes, the ELENA network of lawyers, the AIDA network and ECRE Members with the aim of understanding the level of practical implementation of the announced measures and will continue updating the document as needed. In case of doubt, ECRE encourages contact with ELENA network and ECRE members, as well as ECRE’s Legal Support and Litigation Team (you can find all contact-related information here).