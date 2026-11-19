On 16 October the Regulation establishing a common system for the return of third-country nationals staying illegally in the European Union, commonly referred to as the Return Regulation, entered into force. According to Article 3 (Definitions), a ‘country of return’ can include a third country ‘with which there is an agreement or arrangement on the basis of which the third-country national is accepted, in accordance with Article 14 of this Regulation’. Article 14 (Return to a third country with which there is an agreement or arrangement) provides that ‘Return of illegally staying third-country nationals to a country of return referred to in Article 3, point (3)(g), requires an agreement or arrangement to be concluded with that third country’.
On 16 November, representatives of the governments of five EU member states and Rwanda used a press conference in the margins of the International Centre for Migration Policy Development’s annual conference in Vienna to announce that they were working together to make Rwanda a so-called “return hub” for people who are deported from the EU with a view to starting transfers in 2027.
See below the statements that were issued by the six governments:
- Austria: Chancellor Stocker: Austria and the “group of implementers” are taking on a pioneering role in return centres (16 November)
- Denmark: Rwanda and five EU Member States are jointly exploring the possibility of establishing a return hub in Rwanda based on an equal and mutually beneficial partnership (16 November)
- Germany: Rwanda and five EU member states explore the possibility of establishing a return hub in Rwanda (16 November)
- Greece: Minister of Immigration and Asylum Thanos Plevris in Vienna for the joint announcement by five EU member states and Rwanda regarding the creation of a return hub (16 November)
- Netherlands: The Netherlands and European partners working with Rwanda to establish a return hub (16 November)
- Rwanda: Press release – Rwanda and five EU Member States are jointly exploring the possibility of establishing a return hub in Rwanda based on an equal and mutually beneficial partnership (16 November)
See below a selection of European and international media articles about the announcement:
- Al Jazeera: Five EU countries announce plan to send rejected asylum seekers to Rwanda (16 November)
- AP: 5 European countries aim to send rejected asylum seekers to center in Rwanda (17 November)
- Economist: The next stop for Europe’s failed asylum-seekers: Rwanda (17 November)
- EUobserver: Five EU countries tout Rwanda deportation partnership, but no formal deal as key details remain secret (16 November)
- Euronews: Five EU countries unveil Rwanda deportation plan in migration crackdown (16 November)
- InfoMigrants: Five EU countries announce concrete plans for Rwanda deportation hub scheme (16 November)
- Parliament: Five EU countries want to send irregular migrants to Rwanda. Key details remain unresolved (17 November)
- POLITICO: 5 countries announce plan to deport failed asylum-seekers to Rwanda (16 November)
- Rapporteur: Five EU countries move ahead with Rwanda deportation centres (16 November)
- Reuters: Five EU countries unveil plans for Rwanda deportation hub (16 November)
See below a selection of reactions to the announcement by NGOs and international organisations:
ECRE
- ECRE: ECRE strongly condemns plans by five EU member states to establish return hubs in Rwanda (16 November)
ECRE member organisations
- Amnesty International: Europe: Disgraceful Rwanda Deportation Deal Repeats Mistakes of the Past (16 November)
- Asylkoordination Österreich: Return Hubs in Rwanda: Broad alliance warns against expensive and dangerous symbolic politics (16 November)
- Caritas Europa: Earlier this week, five EU countries, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands, announced a partnership framework to establish so-called “return hubs” in Rwanda. Caritas Europa expresses deep concern over the human cost of these arrangements (18 November)
- Churches’ Commission for Migrants in Europe: CCME and partners concerned about “return hub” in Rwanda: “Protect people’s rights, don’t outsource them” (17 November)
- Danish Refugee Council: Rights of rejected asylum seekers at risk in EU return hub Rwanda agreement (18 November)
- Dutch Council for Refugees: ‘Return hub’ in Rwanda is not a solution for people whose asylum applications have been rejected (19 November)
- Greek Council of Refugees: No to the creation of “return centres” outside the EU – Priority in protecting human rights! (16 November)
- International Rescue Committee: Joint statement: 47 organisations call on the EU to protect people’s rights, not outsource them (16 November)
- Jesuit Refugee Service Europe: JRS Europe strongly denounces plans for “return hubs” in Rwanda (19 November)
- Netherlands Refugee Foundation: The Netherlands wants to deport people who have fled their home countries to Rwanda (17 November)
- PRO ASYL: PRO ASYL on the deal with Rwanda: A human rights disaster waiting to happen (16 November)
Other NGOs
- Doctors Without Borders (MSF): EU Third Country Deportations: MSF condemns plans by five EU states (17 November)
- Human Rights Watch: EU: Countries Plan Rwanda Deportation Centers (16 November)
- ILGA-Europe: EU countries plan to establish a “return hub” in Rwanda (18 November)
- Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants: A new deportation deal with Rwanda is being unveiled today. Here’s why this is a bad idea – however you call it (16 November)
- Save the Children: EU states’ Rwanda deportation plan raises serious alarms for children (16 November)
- Statewatch: Let’s be clear: This ‘return hub’ will be a deportation camp (18 November)
- Various: 47 organisations call on the EU to protect people’s rights, not outsource them (16 November)
International organisations
- Council of Europe: Alain Berset calls for “return hubs” to be compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights (18 November)
- Council of Europe: PACE rapporteurs call for the Rwanda ‘return hub’ not to be pursued (16 November)
- International Organization for Migration (IOM): IOM Statement: EU–Rwanda Return Hub Arrangements (16 November)
- United Nations Human Rights (OHCHR): Response on European countries-Rwanda returns proposal (17 November)
- United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR): UNHCR statement on High Commissioner’s participation in meeting with five European governments and Rwanda in Vienna (16 November)
Related articles
- ECRE strongly condemns plans by five EU member states to establish return hubs in Rwanda (November 2026)
- Comments Paper: Return Regulation (November 2026)