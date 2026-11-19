On 16 October the Regulation establishing a common system for the return of third-country nationals staying illegally in the European Union, commonly referred to as the Return Regulation, entered into force. According to Article 3 (Definitions), a ‘country of return’ can include a third country ‘with which there is an agreement or arrangement on the basis of which the third-country national is accepted, in accordance with Article 14 of this Regulation’. Article 14 (Return to a third country with which there is an agreement or arrangement) provides that ‘Return of illegally staying third-country nationals to a country of return referred to in Article 3, point (3)(g), requires an agreement or arrangement to be concluded with that third country’.

On 16 November, representatives of the governments of five EU member states and Rwanda used a press conference in the margins of the International Centre for Migration Policy Development’s annual conference in Vienna to announce that they were working together to make Rwanda a so-called “return hub” for people who are deported from the EU with a view to starting transfers in 2027.

See below the statements that were issued by the six governments:

See below a selection of European and international media articles about the announcement:

See below a selection of reactions to the announcement by NGOs and international organisations:

ECRE

ECRE member organisations

Other NGOs

International organisations

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