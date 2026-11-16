ECRE strongly condemns today’s announcement by Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands of a “partnership framework” for establishing so-called return hubs in Rwanda.

“The proposed partnership is a dangerous escalation in the externalisation of European migration policies, placing people at serious risk of fundamental rights violations while attempting to shift responsibility for their treatment beyond Europe’s borders.”

Julie Lejeune, Director, ECRE

Under the proposed model, people in irregular situations in the EU could be forcibly transferred to Rwanda, a country with which they may have no meaningful connection, family ties or support networks, and where their future legal status and prospects remain uncertain. Sending people thousands of kilometres away does not resolve the legal and practical obstacles to returning to their country of origin. It merely relocates these problems, together with the people affected, to a country where access to protection, independent oversight and effective remedies are severely limited.

“People will be left in prolonged legal limbo and might risk a chain of refoulement or even disappearance.”

Julie Lejeune, Director, ECRE

ECRE is particularly concerned about Rwanda’s documented human rights record, including reports of arbitrary detention, ill-treatment, restrictions on civic space and serious shortcomings in judicial independence. These concerns cannot be dismissed through diplomatic assurances, promises of monitoring or the involvement of international organisations. The 2023 UK Supreme Court judgment on the UK-Rwanda scheme already demonstrated the serious risks of refoulement and the limitations of relying on assurances that cannot be effectively guaranteed in practice.

“No prior assurances or monitoring mechanisms can eliminate the structural risks inherent in transferring people to a country where their rights and future cannot be effectively secured. EU member states cannot outsource their human rights obligations or evade responsibility for violations simply by moving people outside Europe.’’

Julie Lejeune, Director, ECRE

Experience with externalisation arrangements provides further grounds for serious concern. The abandoned UK-Rwanda scheme, the legal and operational difficulties surrounding Italy’s arrangement with Albania, and Australia’s offshore processing policies demonstrate the immense human suffering, financial costs and wide avenues for legal challenges associated with such approaches. These experiences offer no evidence whatsoever that externalisation provides effective, sustainable or humane solutions. The EU’s duty to duly take into account human rights in its external relations is not limited to the Charter of Fundamental Rights. It extends to the fundamental rights that are recognised as part of the general principles of Union law which the Court of Justice ensures respect for, on the basis of the Article 6.3 TEU. Moreover, it follows from what was stated above that the European Union must respect international law in the exercise of its powers that all human rights recognised in customary international law should be taken into account.

At a time when European governments repeatedly cite budgetary constraints to justify cuts to essential public services, social protection and support for refugees, it is deeply alarming that substantial public resources are being committed to costly and highly questionable externalisation arrangements. These funds would be better invested in dignified reception conditions, inclusion, access to rights and effective asylum and migration systems within Europe.

“The EU should also reconsider the increasing reliance on migration co-operation with governments whose human rights records raise serious concerns. Migration management must not become a justification for overlooking repression or weakening the EU’s commitment to human rights and the rule of law. And the Charter of Fundamental Rights binds the EU institutions in whichever field they act, including in the adoption of external policies.’’

Julie Lejeune, Director, ECRE

“The attempt to rebrand return hubs as “welcome centres” or opportunities for a second chance is cynical. If European governments genuinely wish to offer people a second chance, they should secure access to international protection then invest in opportunities for inclusion, regularisation where appropriate and meaningful participation in European societies, rather than forcibly transferring people to countries where they have never lived.”

Julie Lejeune, Director, ECRE

Europe is not facing a refugee crisis. Rather, increasingly hostile political rhetoric continues to portray refugees and migrants as threats while normalising exceptional and punitive measures. Under the Global Compact on Refugees, the EU and its member states have committed to more equitable responsibility sharing and easing pressure on countries hosting large refugee populations, many of which have considerably fewer resources than European states.

“Instead of exporting responsibility to third countries, the EU should fulfil its commitments to international solidarity and take its fair share of responsibility for refugee protection. Let’s not forget that the Charter of Fundamental Rights is a binding instrument for both the design and implementation of legislation and of policies both within law and policymaking both internally and in external relations. EU institutions and agencies are equally accountable for abiding by the Charter.”

Julie Lejeune, Director, ECRE