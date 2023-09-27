Vacancy: National AIDA Expert (Romania)

ECRE is looking for a National Expert to draft the 2023 update of the AIDA Country Report on Romania.

The main responsibilities include: conducting one update of the country report on Romania; attending and participating in AIDA National Experts’ coordination meetings; providing input and feedback to ECRE when required for the activities carried out under AIDA, including comparative reports, briefings, statistical updates.

Find here the Terms of Reference

In case of interest, please send your application to Eleonora Testi (etesti@ecre.org) via email, stating “Application AIDA expert – Romania” in the subject heading.

Deadline for application: 3 November 2023