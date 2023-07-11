Vacancy Legal Assistant

ECRE is looking for a Legal Assistant to work on the Asylum Information Database (AIDA) starting from September 2023.

The main responsibilities include editing and reviewing country reports in coordination with AIDA experts; uploading content on the AIDA website; assisting the Legal Officer and Junior Legal Officer in researching and drafting comparative reports, legal briefings and statistical briefings; supporting the organisation and coordination of meetings of AIDA experts and other relevant events, including bilateral meetings, public event, working group meetings.

In case of interest please send your application to Eleonora Testi (etesti@ecre.org) via email, stating “Application Legal Assistant” in the subject heading.

Find here JOB DESCRIPTION and here APPLICATION FORM

Deadline for applications: 24 July 2023

