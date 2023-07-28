Vacancy: Legal Assistant

ECRE is offering a 6-month legal internship with the Legal Support and Litigation Team: October 2023 – March 2024. The purpose of this position is to assist ECRE’s Legal Support and Litigation Team with legal training, legal research on specific topics relating to international protection, managing the ELENA Weekly Legal Update and administrative tasks related to the ELENA network.

