Vacancy: (Junior) Legal Officer – EU Asylum Law

The European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) is looking to recruit a (Junior) Legal Officer – EU Asylum Law.

The position will be appointed at either Junior Legal Officer or Legal Officer level, depending on the successful candidate’s experience, with work responsibilities adjusted accordingly. Candidates matching the profile of either Junior Legal Officer or Legal Officer are therefore welcome to apply.

The (Junior) Legal Officer will play an important role in developing and managing ECRE’s legal and political advocacy work on the EU asylum acquis. The work is aimed at influencing the EU’s legal framework on asylum and its implementation in EU member states and associated countries.

Alongside sound legal knowledge, the (Junior) Legal Officer needs to have strong political instincts and be able to work closely with ECRE’s large and diverse membership.

Applicants should send a CV and a motivation letter by e-mail to Eleonora Testi (E-mail: etesti@ecre.org) (Subject: ‘Application (Junior) Legal Officer’). The deadline for the submission of applications is 23.59 CET on Sunday 1 December 2024.

All pre-selected candidates will be contacted by Friday 6 December 2024 at the latest. (NB/ ECRE will not be able to respond to candidates who have not been pre-selected.)

It is envisaged that interviews will take place in the week of 9-13 December 2024 in Brussels and will include a one-hour written test.

It is also envisaged that the successful candidate will be able to start work in January 2025.