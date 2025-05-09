VACANCY: Director

The European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) is looking to recruit a new director.

The new director will lead ECRE’s litigation, advocacy and communication efforts and contribute to the alliance’s strategic development within a dynamic and challenging social and political environment. They will develop and manage strategic planning in close interaction with the membership, represent ECRE vis à vis the EU institutions and across Europe, develop partnerships, raise media profile and maximise ECRE’s impact through policy development and advocacy.

The ideal candidate will have:

significant experience at a senior management level coupled with strong strategic skills

cultural and political awareness – an in-depth understanding of Europe’s political and legal systems and how to influence them

strong experience of fundraising and the ability to negotiate and build relationships at the highest levels

a strong commitment to working for and with those seeking international protection, and a solid background in working with or for an NGO.

ECRE is an equal opportunity employer. Candidates with a refugee background are particularly encouraged to apply. We regret however that only people with the right to work in the EU can apply.

To apply please send your CV and motivation letter to jobs@localknowledge.be.

The closing date for completed applications is 23.59 CEST on Tuesday 27 May.

(NB/ Applications will be reviewed as they are received and the advert may be closed earlier if there has been sufficient interest in the role.)

First round interviews will take place on Tuesday 10 June and second round interviews (for a smaller number of candidates will take place on Monday 16 June.

If you have any questions about the position, please email jobs@localknowledge.be.