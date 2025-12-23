Vacancy: Communications Assistant

The European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) is looking to recruit a Communications Assistant to assist its Communications Team for six months starting in January 2026 with the possibility of a four-month extension.

Please see below links to the job description and the application form.

Please send your completed application form to Ben Moore with the subject line ‘Application: Communications Assistant’ by 23.59 CET on Tuesday 6 January 2026.

The document should be sent in PDF or Word format with the name of the applicant in the title.

Please do not attach any reference or recommendation letters.

If you have any questions about the job vacancy, please contact Ben Moore.

NB/ Due to the large number of applications we usually receive, it will unfortunately not be possible for us to notify you if you have not been shortlisted for an interview. If you have not heard from us within one week of the closing date, please assume that your application has not been successful on this occasion.