Training Seminar on Pact on Migration and Asylum

The European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) is organising an in-person training seminar on the legislative instruments of the Pact on Migration and Asylum on 5-6 March 2025 in Brussels.

Objective

The aim of this 1.5 day training seminar is to provide an in-depth analysis of the content and likely impact of the Pact’s legislative instruments. It will also explore the different ways in which these instruments can be operationalised in practice and address key challenges and risks arising during the implementation phase.

Content

The training seminar will include sessions on the following five legislative instruments:

Revised Schengen Borders Code

Screening Regulation

Asylum Procedures Regulation

Return Border Procedures Regulation

Crisis Regulation.

Fee

ECRE members: No charge

Non-ECRE members: EUR 250