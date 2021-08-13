Call for application

Training Seminar on EU advocacy

4 and 5 November 2021 in Brussels, Belgium

Are you actively engaged in advocating for refugee rights? Are you a refugee advocate or working in a refugee-led organisation? Are you interested in deepening and broadening your knowledge about advocacy on EU asylum policy and law?

The European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) are organizing a two-day (in person) training seminar on EU advocacy. Preference for participation will be given to people with a refugee background, representatives of refugee-led organizations, and refugee advocates (self defined) based in the EU member states.

Objectives and content:

• Provide an introduction to EU advocacy on asylum and related migration issues

• Introduce participants to EU policy-making and the role of the main EU institutions and actors working on EU asylum law and policy (with some reference to wider migration issues where relevant)

• Provide an overview of the role of the EU in asylum policy and politics both inside Europe and in its external relations

• Illustrate how EU policy can be influenced with reference to advocacy tactics and tools and through use of a case study

The seminar will include sessions that cover the following issues:

• Developing advocacy skills and strategies

• Introduction to EU policy making

• Role and responsibilities of EU institutions and agencies working on asylum and migration

• Basic introduction into the Common European Asylum System with reference to the Pact on Migration and Asylum

• Exchange with policy-makers

Participants:

A maximum of 30 people will be able to participate. In case there is more interest than places available, we will select participants based on information provided in the application form, looking at previous advocacy experience, plans to influence at EU level and geographic representation.

Application and registration:

If you would like to participate, please fill in the application form by Sunday, 19 September 2021. We should be able to confirm your participation by Friday, 30 September 2021.

Logistics:

We will cover travel and accommodation expenses related to participation in the training. Participants will need to arrive in Brussels on Wednesday, 3 November, return travel will take place on Friday, 5 November from late afternoon onwards.

We will provide more information about once your participation is confirmed.

Photo (CC) Christiaan Colen, October 2015