State of the European Union 2026

On 16 September, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered the annual State of the Union (SOTEU) speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

She made the following asylum- and migration-related points:

Pact on Migration and Asylum: “After years of work, we finally have a common European framework. One that gives responsibilities to all – and that demands solidarity from all. And it now needs to be fully implemented.”

“After years of work, we finally have a common European framework. One that gives responsibilities to all – and that demands solidarity from all. And it now needs to be fully implemented.” Arrivals: “We are on the right path. We have seen a 55 % reduction in illegal arrivals over the past two years. And a further 35 % drop this year. That is real progress.”

“We are on the right path. We have seen a 55 % reduction in illegal arrivals over the past two years. And a further 35 % drop this year. That is real progress.” New ‘European Emergency Response Framework’: “Europe needs the means to protect its borders at all times. Especially in scenarios when mass movements are engineered and weaponised. (…) It will only be triggered under a strictly defined set of criteria. And in those cases, it will allow for time-limited and strictly defined flexibility in standard procedures.”

“Europe needs the means to protect its borders at all times. Especially in scenarios when mass movements are engineered and weaponised. (…) It will only be triggered under a strictly defined set of criteria. And in those cases, it will allow for time-limited and strictly defined flexibility in standard procedures.” European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex): “This is why we will also step up our work to strengthen Frontex – especially to speed up returns.”

“This is why we will also step up our work to strengthen Frontex – especially to speed up returns.” EU External Partners: “We will improve our early warning systems – including in partnership with third countries.”

“We will improve our early warning systems – including in partnership with third countries.” EU External Partners: “We need to work together with our neighbours to boost investment. To offer young people meaningful prospects – so they are not compelled to gamble with their lives. They need jobs, skills, training, apprenticeships. This is why I am announcing today a new Mediterranean Youth Skills and Jobs initiative.”

In a letter of intent sent to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Irish Prime Micheál Martin on 16 September, von der Leyen wrote: “We will make the Pact work on the ground. We will deepen cooperation with partner countries, fight smuggling more effectively and improve returns. We will modernise the Schengen visa framework and keep Europe open to talent.”

See below a selection of media articles about the speech and NGO reactions to SOTEU 2026:

EU and International Media

ECRE

ECRE member organisations

Others

Related articles