State of Play of Pact Implementation

The Pact on Migration and Asylum will enter into application on 12 June. On 8 May, the European Commission (EC) published its third report on the state of play of its implementation in each EU member state (MS). According to a press release that accompanied the publication of the latest report, “Member States have significantly advanced in implementing the Pact, with the key pillars of the new system now in place. However, continuous efforts are needed to complete all building blocks, in view of the Pact’s full entry into application”.
Here follows an overview of the progress that each EU MS has made towards adopting the relevant national legislation. In most cases, the information about each EU MS has been taken from the website of either its government or parliament.
The following EU MS have already adopted most of the relevant national legislation:
- Austria: Asylum and Migration Pact: National Council adopts adaptation law (20 May 2026)
- Czechia: Act amending Act No. 325/1999 Coll., on Asylum, as amended, Act No. 326/1999 Coll., on the Residence of Foreigners in the Territory of the Czech Republic and on the Amendment of Certain Acts, as amended, and other related acts
- Cyprus: Announcement of the Deputy Ministry of Migration and International Protection on the adoption of the Refugee Law (23 April)
- Estonia: The Riigikogu passed the Act on Granting International Protection to Aliens (18 May 2026)
- Germany: The German Bundestag paves the way for reform of the European asylum system (27 February 2026)
- Ireland: Minister Jim O’Callaghan announces passage of International Protection Bill 2026 through the Houses of the Oireachtas (15 April 2026)
- Lithuania: The most relevant changes to the Law on the Legal Status of Aliens (25 May)
- Netherlands: Senate supports European asylum and migration pact (26 May 2026)
- Slovakia: New Act on International Protection, effective from June 12, will speed up procedures (30 April 2026)
The following EU MS are still either drafting proposals or adopting draft legislation:
- Belgium: Implementation of the European Pact on Migration and Asylum: Second Reading (6 March 2026)
- Bulgaria: Draft Law on International Protection (23 January 2026)
- Croatia: The Law on International and Temporary Protection will contribute to more effective prevention of secondary migration (11 February 2026)
- Denmark: Proposal for an Act amending the Aliens Act and the Repatriation Act (15 January 2026)
- Finland: Government proposal implementing EU Pact on Migration and Asylum submitted to Parliament (16 April 2026)
- France: Implementation of the European Pact on Migration and Asylum (10 April 2026)
- Greece: Implementation of the Pact on Immigration and Asylum and other provisions of the Ministry of Immigration and Asylum (11 May 2026)
- Italy: Provisions on immigration and international protection, as well as provisions for the implementation of the European Union Pact on Migration and Asylum of 14 May 2024 (18 May 2026)
- Latvia: Draft Recast Immigration Law (16 February 2026)
- Luxembourg: Draft Law 8684 (14 January 2026)
- Portugal: Statement from the Council of Ministers (7 May 2026)
- Romania: See EC report
- Spain: See EC report
- Sweden: Revocation of permanent residence permits and adaptation of Swedish law to the EU’s migration and asylum pact (6 May 2026)
The statuses of the following EU MS were not specified in the EC report and ECRE has not been able to find definitive information about them so they have not been included here: Hungary, Malta, Poland and Slovenia.