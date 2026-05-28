State of Play of Pact Implementation

The Pact on Migration and Asylum will enter into application on 12 June. On 8 May, the European Commission (EC) published its third report on the state of play of its implementation in each EU member state (MS). According to a press release that accompanied the publication of the latest report, “Member States have significantly advanced in implementing the Pact, with the key pillars of the new system now in place. However, continuous efforts are needed to complete all building blocks, in view of the Pact’s full entry into application”.

Here follows an overview of the progress that each EU MS has made towards adopting the relevant national legislation. In most cases, the information about each EU MS has been taken from the website of either its government or parliament.

The following EU MS have already adopted most of the relevant national legislation:

The following EU MS are still either drafting proposals or adopting draft legislation:

The statuses of the following EU MS were not specified in the EC report and ECRE has not been able to find definitive information about them so they have not been included here: Hungary, Malta, Poland and Slovenia.