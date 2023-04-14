Roundtable: Funding for asylum and migration inside the European Union, how to ensure compliance with fundamental rights?

Under the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, the horizontal enabling conditions clarify that compliance with fundamental rights is a precondition to qualify for EU funding at national level. Member States and managing authorities of EU funds covered by the Common Provisions Regulation have the duty to effectively apply the Charter of fundamental rights at all stages of the budget cycle, from the inception to the implementation of EU programmes at national level.

As the main EU instruments financing activities in support of asylum seekers, protection beneficiaries, and undocumented migrants, but also border management and security actions, the European Social Fund + and, for the first time, the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund, Border Monitoring and Visa Instrument, and Internal Security Fund, should be implemented in a way that ensures full respect of fundamental rights in EU projects.

The European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) and the Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants (PICUM) are convening a public roundtable with key policymakers and civil society actors to discuss the responsibilities, roles and opportunities for the most relevant players to contribute to the accountability of EU-funded actions and compliance with fundamental rights.

To support the discussion at the roundtable, please see the recently published ECRE and PICUM Policy Note on “Fundamental rights compliance of funding supporting migrants, asylum applicants and refugees inside the European Union”, which you can find attached. The main findings and recommendations will be presented at the roundtable.

The event will take place in-person at the Salle Cattier of the University Foundation, Rue d’Egmont 11, in Brussels on 25 April between 09:00-12:00. Find draft agenda here.

Register for the event here by 19 April COB