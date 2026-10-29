Proposal to reform the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex)

On 27 October, the European Commission (EC) published a proposal to amend the Regulation on the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex).

The proposal sets out three priorities:

More resources and operational capacity

Gradually increase Frontex’s standing corps to 30,000 officers, including through the ‘European Border and Return Reserve’

Easier access to state-of-the-art equipment and technology

Stronger on returns

‘Return Coordination Centre’

Capacity to support third countries on returns, both for technical and operational support

Effective crisis response

‘Online Monitoring and Response Centre’

‘Quick Reaction Force’

Improved information exchange in crisis situations

In addition to the proposal to reform Frontex, the EC has also published a proposal for a new regulation on the digitalisation of return, readmission and reintegration procedures across the EU.

According to an EC press release, the aim of the new regulation is to “modernise the handling of return cases, simplify and speed up administrative procedures through digitalisation, reduce administrative burden, and improve data collection and sharing”.

More information about the proposed European Border and Return Reserve, Return Coordination Centre, Online Monitoring and Response Centre and Quick Reaction Force are set out in an EC memo.

See below a selection of media articles about and NGO reactions to the recent proposals:

EU and international media

ECRE member organisations

Others

See below ECRE’s recent comments and publications on Frontex: