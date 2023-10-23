Policy Roundtable: Fostering Inclusion of Newcomers

17th November 2023, 09h00 to 13h30

Press Club Brussels Europe, Rue Froissart 95, Brussels

European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) is organizing a policy roundtable entitled “Fostering Inclusion of Newcomers: Access to Employment, Long-Term Residence and Participation in Decision-Making for Refugees and Migrants” as the final stage of the project “2incING – Thinking of the integration process as a two-way inclusion project” which aims to promote and support refugee and migrant participation in the design and implementation of integration related policies. It will take place on Friday, 17 November (09h00 – 13h30) in the Press Club (Rue Froissart 95, 1040), Brussels, Belgium.

The public roundtable will focus on two main issues voiced by refugee and migrant advocates, which have emerged during the course of the project’s activities: improving access to the labour market and fostering the meaningful participation of refugees and migrants in decision-making processes. This event will be structured into two sessions, each looking into one of these critical issues, featuring insights and perspectives from various stakeholders. For each session, following opening remarks from speakers, all participants will be invited to provide questions, comments, and reactions.

In the first session, the panelists will address common challenges faced by refugees and migrants to access employment in the EU and share good practices to facilitate their labour market integration. The session will also zoom in on the current state of play of the EU Long-term Residence Directive, highlighting the lessons learned from its implementation and exploration of key promising revisions to better address the persistent challenges.

The second session will reflect policies from the local to the European level on promoting meaningful participation of refugees and migrants in decision-making processes, and address the recommendation on how policymakers and civil society organizations can address the barriers faced by refugees and migrants when attempting to effectively participate in decision-making processes. The session will provide a space to share experiences based on the project activities and good practices from different stakeholders from the local level to the EU level.

The roundtable is open to policymakers, experts, civil society organizations, advocates, and all stakeholders interested in refugee and migrant inclusion issues within the European Union. To attend the roundtable, please register here by Tuesday, 14 November 2023.

Registration might be closed earlier than the designated date due to the limited space available. For further questions about the roundtable or if you wish to cancel or alter your registration, please contact Begüm Dereli at bdereli@ecre.org.