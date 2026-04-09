OP-ED: When solidarity becomes a crime

By Stanzen Lèh Jelsma

When boats capsized, when engines failed and when people drifted between life and death, Tommy Olsen’s number was often one of the last remaining points of contact. On 16 March, this line fell silent. On that day, Norwegian humanitarian worker Olsen was arrested at his home in Tromsø under a European arrest warrant issued by Greece. For five days, he was held in isolation under high security. Then, unexpectedly, he was released: despite requests for extended detention and electronic monitoring, the court refused, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK. Olsen confirmed the conditions of his detention in a text conversation I had with him, saying that he had been locked in a small room for 22 hours a day. “Not recommended”, he added dryly.

The accusations did not emerge overnight. Since late 2020, Olsen has reportedly been under pressure from the Greek authorities following a local arrest warrant issued on the island of Kos. Since 2021, he has faced allegations including human smuggling, membership of a criminal organisation and espionage. Charges widely regarded as disproportionate, like those brought against journalist Ingeborg Beugel and the ‘Lesbos 24’.

For years, Olsen has been a constant presence in the Aegean Sea. Through his organisation, Aegean Boat Report, he has documented the journeys of people on the move at Europe’s maritime borders, including widely reported pushbacks and human rights violations attributed to Greek authorities. Since 2017, Olsen has reported that 98,146 people have been victims of these pushbacks.

Olsen also operates a 24/7 emergency hotline for people in distress at sea. If Norway proceeds with extradition, calls may go unanswered and a key source of information will disappear. More so, the significance of his arrest extends beyond operational disruption. Olsen’s work functioned as a form of civic eyesight at Europe’s borders; documenting what happens in spaces where oversight is limited, where jurisdiction is blurred and where the distance between legality and morality becomes increasingly difficult to measure. His removal not only affects him; it narrows what can still be seen and contested.

Not an exception, but a pattern

This is what makes Olsen’s case politically significant. It is not an isolated incident. His case reflects how this approach is becoming embedded in European policy. His prosecution forms part of a broader pattern in which humanitarian actors, journalists and volunteers are increasingly treated as potential criminals.

In this context, legal uncertainty becomes a tool. Not primarily to secure convictions but to use pressure, to deter action and to wear people down. The process itself becomes the punishment. Seen in this light, Olsen’s arrest is not only about alleged crimes. It is about control over visibility. About who is allowed to document, to witness and to speak about what is happening at Europe’s borders.

When those who document are removed, what disappears is not the reality itself but the record of it. This makes accountability increasingly fragile. Both Human Rights Watch and United Nations Special Rapporteur Mary Lawlor have warned that cases like Olsen’s reflect a broader pattern in which legal tools are used to deter those working at Europe’s borders. Their statements place this case within a system, not an anomaly, one in which law functions not only as a mechanism of protection but increasingly as a tool of deterrence and exhaustion.

This shift cannot be understood in isolation from the broader direction of European migration policy. It reflects not just a policy development but a deliberate political choice. This summer, the new Pact on Migration and Asylum will come into force, promising efficiency, order and control. On paper, it offers structure. In practice, it formalises deterrence.

Faster border procedures, expanded detention and agreements with third countries aim to manage migration before it becomes visible. The distinction between human smuggling and humanitarian assistance is becoming increasingly blurred. What was once clearly separated is now open to interpretation. In that grey zone, legal certainty disappears. When assistance is framed as facilitation and documentation as complicity, solidarity itself becomes dangerous.

Greece and the use of law as pressure

Greece has become a focal point in the broader European shift where law is no longer merely a framework for protection but a mechanism of pressure. In recent years, legislation has tightened and scrutiny of NGOs and journalists has intensified.

At the same time, a parallel reality unfolds at the borders. Pushbacks in the Aegean Sea, repeatedly documented by journalists, NGOs and international organisations, continue to be officially denied. This creates a landscape of contested truth where what is documented is increasingly discredited.

It is precisely within this tension that Olsen operated. His work did not produce the reality it exposed; it simply made it harder to ignore. By documenting distress calls, tracking movements and collecting testimonies, he inserted visibility into a space that increasingly depends on opacity. And it is that visibility that carries risk.

Borders as political instruments

Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, have raised concerns that prosecutions like Olsen’s may be politically motivated, and they have warned of potential violations of fair trial standards. Such warnings point to a deeper transformation. In this context, law no longer functions solely as a neutral arbiter of facts. It begins to shape the boundaries of what can be publicly known and what must remain uncertain.

When legal systems are used to challenge not only actions but exposure itself, the implications extend beyond individual cases. It signals a shift in which accountability becomes conditional and visibility itself becomes something that must be negotiated or avoided altogether.

Beyond Greece, the same logic unfolds across Europe’s external borders where migration has increasingly become entangled with geopolitics. Along the Belarusian border, in Poland and in Hungary, people on the move have been drawn into a standoff between states. Pushed back and forth across borders, not as individuals seeking protection but as leverage in a broader political confrontation.

In this landscape, people are no longer treated as subjects of rights but as instruments of pressure. Governments respond with emergency legislation that suspends fundamental protections in the name of security. Humanitarian organisations are denied access. Journalists are restricted. What remains is a border that operates in partial visibility, where suffering unfolds largely out of sight and, when it does surface, is reframed as a threat rather than a reality.

The absence of legal routes

People are left for days, sometimes weeks, in forests between jurisdictions. Exposed to cold, hunger and exhaustion. Reduced to numbers in political statements, stripped of context and voice, the border becomes more than a physical barrier: it becomes a space where law is selectively suspended and accountability fades.

Beneath this reality lies a deeper contradiction at the heart of European migration policy. Europe determines who may apply for asylum yet offers almost no viable way to reach that point legally. Humanitarian visas remain rare and resettlement programmes are limited and often symbolic. While safe and legal pathways exist in principle, they remain inaccessible to most. The system demands order but offers no entry. In that vacuum, irregular routes become inevitable as legality can only be accessed after surviving illegality. Movement, in this sense, is criminalised while immobility is enforced.

What emerges from this contradiction is not a breakdown but a transformation: a system that no longer applies its own principles consistently, where human rights are increasingly filtered and applied selectively.

Selective human rights

Within Europe’s internal space, rights are codified, protected and actively enforced. They function as the foundation of democratic identity, invoked as proof of moral and legal integrity. Yet, at the continent’s external borders, that same framework begins to shift. Rights become conditional, dependent not on principle but on geography, circumstance and political convenience.

Law, in this context, does not disappear. It is repositioned. It is mobilised when it reinforces sovereignty, legitimises control and strengthens the state’s authority. And it is quietly set aside, reinterpreted or suspended when it stands in the way of that control. This is not an inconsistency but a structural feature of a system in which the language of universal rights remains intact while their application becomes increasingly selective.

What is at stake is not only the protection of those at the margins but the coherence of the system itself. Because a framework that applies its principles selectively does not simply exclude others; it reshapes its own foundations.

A democracy without ethics

The contrast becomes difficult to ignore when viewed against the place where democracy itself first took shape. Not as an abstract ideal but as a practice grounded in responsibility, in accountability and in the recognition that power must be questioned and restrained.

The trial of the 24 humanitarian aid workers in Lesbos unfolded in that same country, on the very soil where the foundations of democratic thought were once laid. For years, they had faced prosecution for acts as simple as watching the sea, sharing information and helping people in distress. Their case became the largest criminal trial against humanitarian assistance in Europe. On 16 January, they were all acquitted.

For a moment, it felt like a correction. A restoration of principle. A reaffirmation that saving lives cannot be a crime. But nothing fundamentally changed. The structures that enabled their prosecution remained intact. The legal ambiguity persisted. The pressure on those working at Europe’s borders continued. The acquittal did not dismantle the system; it merely revealed its limits.

This is where the tension lies. Socrates warned against the dangers of certainty, of those who claim to possess truth without question. Plato cautioned that democracy, once detached from ethics, becomes vulnerable to distortion. Aristotle insisted that politics must serve the common good, not the preservation of power.

Europe still speaks the language of democracy. It continues to present itself as a space governed by law, by rights and by shared values. But beyond its borders, a different reality unfolds. There, legality and morality are no longer aligned. They move alongside each other but no longer in step. And in that growing gap, something essential begins to erode.

The risk of blindness

Olsen’s arrest is not only a question of repression. It is a question of visibility. At Europe’s borders, what is known is often dependent on those who are willing to document it. Those who track calls, coordinates and testimonies that would otherwise disappear. And visibility is fragile. When those who document are removed, so too is the evidence. When those who assist are silenced, the possibility of response begins to fade. What remains is not an absence of events but an absence of record. A space in which actions can continue but without scrutiny, without interruption and without consequence.

In such a system, blindness is not accidental. It becomes structural. Because the less that is seen, the less that can be contested. And the less that can be contested, the easier it becomes to redefine what is happening or to deny it altogether.

Europe risks not only losing sight of what unfolds at its borders but becoming accustomed to that loss. To a condition in which the absence of evidence is mistaken for the absence of harm and where silence is interpreted as stability. That may be the most dangerous shift of all. Not that things happen unseen but that we begin to accept not seeing as normal.

The question that remains

In the end, Olsen’s case raises a question that cannot be answered through law alone. It is a question of identity. If compassion can be reframed as a crime, if being a witness becomes a crime and if helping becomes risky, then the issue is no longer policy alone. It is ethics.

The arrest of one man does not define Europe. But it does reveal something about it: a growing distance between what Europe claims to be and what it does at its borders. The silence that followed Olsen’s arrest is not empty. It marks the absence of a witness and, with it, a growing absence of accountability.

Because what does it mean to defend human rights when doing so becomes a liability? And how long can a system endure once it turns against those who seek to uphold it? What is at stake is not only migration policy but the credibility of Europe’s legal and moral framework.

Stanzen Lèh Jelsma is an investigative journalist and documentary filmmaker.

This op-ed was originally published on the author’s website.