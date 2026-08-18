ONLINE EVENT: The EU Return Regulation: What refugee and migrant communities and advocates need to know

ECRE and the Network of Afghan Diaspora Organisations in Europe (NADOE) are organising a webinar on the recently adopted EU Return Regulation.

Title: The EU Return Regulation: What refugee and migrant communities and advocates need to know

Date: Thursday 10 September

Time: 12.00-13.00 CEST (Brussels time)

Background

Following the adoption of the Pact on Migration and Asylum in 2024, the EU has recently adopted the Return Regulation which introduces major changes to the way return procedures will be carried out across the bloc.

Most of the Regulation’s provisions will only enter into force one year after its official adoption in order to give EU member states (MS) time to prepare for implementation. However, a number of provisions, including those relating to the establishment of “return hubs” will be applicable immediately.

The Return Regulation significantly expands the powers of EU MS during return procedures and introduces a set of punitive and coercive measures. It allows for longer and systematic use of detention, increased obligatory responsibilities for the third country nationals to co-operate with authorities throughout the return procedures and stronger enforcement measures, including – under certain conditions – searches of private homes and shelters run by humanitarian organisations. It also changes the way some procedural safeguards are provided. In several cases, important rights such as access to legal assistance or the suspensive effect of an appeal may only be available if they are requested. This means that many people may miss important protections simply because they are unaware that they need to ask for them or the authorities intentionally do not provide them with the correct information about their rights.

Click here to read the agenda and here to register your participation. (Deadline: Monday 7 September)

For more information about this event, please contact Reshad Jalali (E-mail: rjalali(at)ecre.org).