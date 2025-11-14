ONLINE EVENT: From Proposal to Law? Briefing for refugee-led and migrant-led organisations and advocates on the EU Return Regulation Proposal

ECRE is organising a webinar on the EU Return Regulation Proposal.

Title: From Proposal to Law? Briefing for refugee-led and migrant-led organisations and advocates on the EU Return Regulation Proposal

Date: Monday 24 November

Time: 12.00-13.15 CET (Brussels time)

Background

On 11 March 2025, the European Commission published a proposal for a Return Regulation to replace the current Return Directive. The proposal, which is currently being scrutinised by EU member states and the European Parliament, seeks to increase returns, giving priority to forced removals over “voluntary departure”. Key elements include the creation of “return hubs” outside the EU, longer permissible detention periods, broader grounds for detention and unrealistic obligations on third country nationals to co-operate during the return procedure.

The aim of this online briefing is to present ECRE’s analysis of the EC proposal. Speakers will discuss the main areas of concern and present recommendations for advocacy. They will also update participants on the current state of negotiations and identify key moments for refugee- and migrant-led organisations to try to influence the outcome of this important legislative process.

For more information about this event, please contact Reshad Jalali (E-mail: rjalali(at)ecre.org).