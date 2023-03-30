Online Event: Access to asylum for Afghans in Europe: Better protection for women?

The European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) and The Danish Refugee Council’s Diaspora Programme (DRC) are pleased to invite you to a Public online event entitled ‘’ACCESS TO ASYLUM FOR AFGHANS IN EUROPE: BETTER PROTECTION FOR WOMEN?’’

Thursday, 27 April (10h00 – 12h00) CET (12h30 – 14h30) Kabul time zone

Background:

Since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, Afghanistan has seen a large-scale displacement of persons, reports of humanitarian crises, socio-economic decline, widespread human rights violations, and targeted attacks.

Due to the fear of persecution by the Taliban, millions of Afghans fled to neighbouring countries such as Iran and Pakistan. Some have been evacuated to other countries, mainly the US, Canada and Europe.

Since the situation is worsening and the Taliban’s restrictions and persecution are increasing, Afghans’ protection needs are growing. As borders are closed, many Afghans are searching for a way to flee the Taliban restrictions and persecution.

Against the above background, this online briefing provides an update about the obstacles and challenges Afghans face in the regions and en route to Europe and provides an update on the situation of Afghans in search of protection in Europe.

Objectives of the event:

To examine obstacles and challenges for Afghans in search of protection en route to Europe.

To provide an overview of the situation of Afghan asylum seekers in Europe

To assess the European Union asylum Agency (EUAA) and UNHCR’s latest country guidance notes on Afghanistan, particularly their position on Afghan women.

To discuss recent EU and Member States’ policies towards Afghan women in need of protection with a specific Focus on Denmark and Sweden

Register here by CoB Tuesday, 25 April.