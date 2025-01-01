New Handbook Supports Civil Society in Building Strong Communities of Practice

The Handbook for Setting Up a Community of Practice is now available. It was developed within the Erasmus+ project Caring to Include and gives civil society organisations supporting refugees across Europe a clear, practical roadmap, guiding them through all phases of establishing and sustaining a Community of Practice (CoP). The handbook explains how to define a shared purpose, create inclusive structures, facilitate peer learning and ensure long-term sustainability.

This handbook is based on real experience within the Caring to Include CoP. It emphasises collaboration, mental well-being and trauma-informed approaches, in addition to the importance of creating supportive spaces for staff and volunteers working under high pressure. It also includes ready-to-use examples such as a framework, an inclusion plan and a sustainability plan that organisations can adapt to their own context.

The handbook aims to help organisations across Europe strengthen peer learning, deepen solidarity and build resilient support systems for refugees.

The handbook is available to download here.

For more information, please contact the project coordinators (E-mail: ip@dcfr.nl).