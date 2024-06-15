Launch Event – Beyond walls and fences: EU funding used for a complex and digitalised border surveillance system

‘Beyond walls and fences: EU funding used for a complex and digitalised border surveillance system‘ is a new study on EU member states’ (EU MS) use of the Border Management and Visa Instrument (BMVI).

It is based on analysis of 24 national programmes and other publicly available sources, and is intended to contribute to the mid-term review of the EU Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) 2021-2027 by providing critical analysis of the programming and implementation of the BMVI in EU MS to date.

The study:

Assesses the available BMVI resources and provides an overview of various areas of spending, including comparisons with the previous MFF (2014-2020)

Critically examines the effectiveness of the BMVI through an analysis of the most frequent categories of spending and underspending

Evaluates existing safeguards, particularly in relation to fundamental rights, and provides recommendations to both EU MS and the European Commission (EC).

The launch event will include a presentation of the report’s findings and recommendations related to the use of BMVI resources. The presentation will be followed by an exchange of views with an expert and other participants.

