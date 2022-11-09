INVITATION

“Follow the Money IV” – Launch Event

The Use of AMIF and ISF-BV Funds outside the EU

Thursday, 24 November 2022 (9h30 – 12h30)

Press Club Brussels, Rue Froissart 95, 1040 Brussels

UNHCR and ECRE have the pleasure to invite you to the launch event of the report ‘Follow the Money IV: The use of AMIF and ISF-BV funds outside the EU’ which is available online here.

The report provides an overview of how funding from the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF) and Internal Security Fund- Borders and Visa (ISF-BV) was used outside the European Union (EU) during 2014-2020, presents an analysis of the provisions for external spending from the 2021-2027 AMIF and 2021-2027 Border Management and Visa Instrument (BMVI), and offers key recommendations for Member States and the European Commission to improve transparency and accountability on the use of these funds.

The report:

provides an overview of the projects outside the EU supported by AMIF and ISF-BV (Funds) between 2014 and 2020 within the limits of the data that was possible to obtain at the time of compiling the report.

analyses the legislative basis for external spending of the 2021-2027 AMIF and the 2021-2027 Border Management and Visa Instrument (BMVI), comparing them with the provisions of the 2014-2020 AMIF and ISF-BV, respectively.

makes a number of recommendations addressed at both Member States and European co-legislators, based on the key findings presented above. In particular, the recommendations target the availability of data, external policy coherence, the monitoring and evaluation framework and human rights safeguards.

This report is produced in the framework of the strategic partnership of the European Council for Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), established in 2016 to develop and promote discussions on the future of the Common European Asylum System (CEAS).

See programme for the launch event

To confirm your participation, please complete the registration form by close of business on Monday, 21 November 2022.