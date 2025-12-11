Interview with Prince Dengha from Mosaico – Action for Refugees

How would you describe yourself and your organisation?

I see myself as a candle that goes around looking for other candles that are extinguished or about to go out, to give them back the flame that will illuminate not only their path but also that of others.

My organisation sees itself as a bridge: a structure that connects two places and makes it easier for people to overcome the difficulties they face in reaching another point or their goal. A bridge that allows passage not only for those in need, but also for the people who built it. A bridge constructed with the help of many individuals, each with their own skills, experience and vision, generously placed at the service of others.

How do you see the situation of people on the move and/or the communities you advocate for in Italy? And how do you see things across Europe more broadly?

People in transit, coming from various countries, are – as we know – looking for a place where they can feel recognised as human beings, a place where they can breathe peace.

Unfortunately, they often encounter the same difficulties – if not worse – than those they left behind, and all these experiences in different contexts intensify their trauma.

The situation in Europe in general is becoming increasingly complex: laws change constantly or are not enforced, real co-operation between countries is lacking, and when it exists, it is often not in favour of people on the move.

In such a difficult context when it is easy to lose hope, what motivates you to keep doing this work?

It is truly hope that keeps us from stopping, that prevents us from giving up.

It is the belief that change is possible.

Our personal experience is the pillar we lean on to extend a hand to someone in need.

There are also European citizens who, even in such a difficult context for people on the move, protest against their country’s policies and practices, and show up in moments of solidarity.

Their presence offers relief. It reminds us that people on the move are not alone and that there are people of goodwill willing to offer their time, resources and opportunities in the fight for their rights.

What would you say to people living in Europe with passport privilege, silently watching all this unfold?

As the saying goes: “silence means consent”.

Holding hands and denouncing the inhumane treatment of people on the move receive may seem like a simple gesture for some, but it can have a very significant impact on the realities of these people and the policies impacting them.

Human beings are unfortunately at risk of losing their humanity and that is precisely why we cannot remain silent.

What sort of Europe (and possibly world) would you like to see in the future, and what do you think it would take to make it a reality?

Everything is possible.

In our work, every day, we start with ourselves.

We are a team of people from different countries and with diverse migratory backgrounds, yet united by one vision: to support those who arrive after us; people who may face the same challenges we once did.

In fact, we no longer call them “challenges” but social capital. This is something we offer not only to people on the move but also to institutions to show that it is possible to create a place for everyone, where newly arrived people can belong and contribute to the country.

To make this vision a reality, I firmly believe in our main tool: social mediation. It enables us to create or repair social bonds, prevent conflicts and promote peaceful coexistence.

Social mediation can transcend limits and borders, helping to build more humane and inclusive communities.

