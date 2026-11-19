Tell us about your organisation

The Human Rights League (HRL) is a Slovak NGO established in 2005, offering services in Bratislava, Košice, Trnava and Prešov. It provides free legal assistance and asylum representation to refugees and asylum seekers. Alongside direct legal support, HRL engages in legislative review and commenting, integration advocacy and public outreach. Between January and October 2026, the organisation assisted more than 3,400 foreign nationals in Slovakia.

Has national implementing legislation been adopted in Slovakia? If not, has draft legislation been presented?

Slovakia is among the EU member states that adopted the national legislation necessary for the implementation of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum.

The new International Protection Act was accompanied by implementing regulations adopted in June 2026, ahead of the Pact’s entry into application on 12 June.

However, the adoption of legislation does not necessarily mean that all new procedures have already been implemented in practice. In particular, according to information provided by the Migration Office, no applicants for international protection had been processed under the new border procedure as of September 2026.

How has the situation for people seeking protection in Slovakia changed since the entry into application of the Pact on 12 June?

So far, the entry into application of the Pact has not resulted in significant observable changes for people seeking international protection in Slovakia.

According to the Migration Office, the number of asylum applications remains relatively stable and comparable to the previous year. No significant changes in migration trends have been reported.

Importantly, the new border asylum procedure has not yet been applied in practice.

What are you biggest hopes and fears about the situation for people seeking protection in Slovakia in the future?

We expect the practical impact of the Pact to become more visible in the coming months, particularly as the new procedures begin to be applied.

From HRL’s perspective, one of the main concerns is the introduction of the border asylum procedure and its potential implications for access to legal assistance, freedom of movement and effective procedural safeguards.

We are particularly concerned about the situation of vulnerable applicants, including unaccompanied children, people with disabilities and people with specific mental health needs. The effective identification of vulnerabilities and access to appropriate support will be essential to ensure that the new procedures do not undermine their rights.

Another concern is whether the authorities will have sufficient operational capacity, including qualified interpreters and specialised professionals, to implement the new procedures effectively.

For more information about the Human Rights League, please visit their website.