Interview with Mi Christiansen from the Norwegian Organisation for Asylum Seekers (NOAS)

Tell us about your organisation

The Norwegian Organisation for Asylum Seekers (NOAS) was founded in 1984 by Annette A. Thomassen who led the organisation until her passing in 1994. From the very beginning, NOAS has been an important voice for asylum seekers and refugees in Norway, and a defender of their fundamental rights.

Since 1984, NOAS has been the leading advocate for the rights of asylum seekers, refugees and stateless people in Norway. ​We provide information, counselling and legal aid.​

Of the several thousand inquiries we receive each year, we consider around 1,000 cases and engage legally in approximately 40% of them. Of the cases in which we engage, we achieve favourable outcomes between 50% and 60% of the time.​

Regarding the Pact on Migration and Asylum (“the Pact”), has national implementing legislation been adopted in Norway?

It is important to note that Norway is only bound by the Pact insofar as it is so-called “Schengen-relevant”. This means that the only Pact-related regulations that are binding for Norway are the Asylum and Migration Management Regulation (AMMR), the Screening Regulation, the Crisis Regulation and the Eurodac Regulation. The Return Regulation is also applicable in Norway.

Norwegian legislation has been updated for Pact implementation. For the AMMR, the changes have been incorporated into Section 32 of the Immigration Act (with corresponding regulations) while, for the Screening Regulation, the changes have been incorporated into Chapter 5 of the Borders Act (with corresponding regulations).

How has the situation for people seeking protection in Norway changed since the entry into application of the Pact on 12 June?

It is difficult to say for certain exactly what has changed since 12 June.

Regarding screening, we know that the initial registration phase at the national arrival centre now includes screening by the police. From what we know, there has not necessarily been an increase in detention.

Regarding the AMMR, we have some concerns about the return of people to Greece, Italy and Croatia.

As for the other regulations, we do not have any specific information yet.

What are you biggest hopes and fears about the situation for people seeking protection in Norway in the future?

Bearing in mind that Norway is not bound by the entire Pact, we are concerned that the authorities will cherry pick the restrictive measures that are set out, for example, in the Asylum Procedure Regulation without implementing the legal safeguards that are part of the totality of the Pact.

For more information about the Norwegian Organisation for Asylum Seekers (NOAS), please visit their website.