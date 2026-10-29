Interview with María José Moreno from the Movement for Peace (MPDL)

Tell us about your organisation

The Movement for Peace (MPDL) is an independent, secular Spanish non-governmental organisation founded in 1983 that works to defend and promote human rights, social justice, equality and the building of a culture of peace.

We operate in Spain, where we have 15 regional offices, and in 11 countries across Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. Our team comprises nearly 1,500 people, including professionals, volunteers and members.

MPDL works in both international co-operation and humanitarian aid, as well as in social action in Spain.

In Spain, we work primarily with migrants, refugees and applicants for international protection, as well as individuals and groups experiencing social vulnerability or discrimination.

We develop programmes focused on reception and international protection, humanitarian assistance, legal advice, social and psychological support, assistance for women who are victims and survivors of gender-based violence, socio-labour integration, and the defence of migrants’ rights. We also work to raise public awareness and promote values-based education.

Our work combines direct assistance, comprehensive support and political and social advocacy. This dual approach enables us to understand the difficulties people face in accessing their rights and to participate in processes aimed at analysing and improving public policies.

Regarding the Pact on Migration and Asylum (“the Pact”), has national implementing legislation been adopted in Spain? If not, has draft legislation been presented?

Spain is currently in a phase of regulatory and operational transition, during which the direct application of the new EU regulations coexists with the national legislation still in force and various adaptation measures. Spain has adopted a number of specific implementation and adaptation measures, including the instructions issued by the Ministry of the Interior on 11 June 2026 concerning the implications of the Pact for administrative appeals for reconsideration, and establishing guidelines for processing applications for international protection to which Regulation (EU) 2024/1348 and Regulation (EU) 2024/1351 apply (See here and here).

In addition, a preliminary draft of an Asylum Act and a preliminary draft of an Organic Law amending Organic Law 4/2000 of 11 January 2026 on the rights and freedoms of foreign nationals in Spain and their social integration have been presented. Both texts aim to bring the Spanish legal framework into line with the Pact.

However, the announcement of a general election has left both legislative processes in limbo.

A royal decree on extraordinary measures to expedite the processing of applications relating to international protection in the city of Ceuta has been announced. The proposed decree is highly restrictive and effectively establishes an exceptional regime that undermines the safeguards of the right to asylum, individualised screening procedures and the right to an effective remedy. We do not know whether it will ultimately be approved.

How has the situation for people seeking protection in Spain changed since the entry into application of the Pact on 12 June?

The changes generally affect the model for managing arrivals at the external borders, based on screening procedures that include identification, security checks, an initial assessment of health and vulnerabilities, and referral to the appropriate procedures.

This new model represents a significant transformation in the way people access international protection. From our perspective, the main risk is that the speed of procedures and border control may be prioritised over the proper identification of protection needs and the effective exercise of rights.

The situation in Ceuta is particularly concerning. In recent months, there have been significant arrivals of migrants, creating a situation of considerable humanitarian need.

Through the work of social organisations, we have identified difficulties and concerns relating to the implementation of the new procedures:

Effective access to legal assistance: We are concerned that legal assistance organisations and professionals may encounter difficulties in contacting people before their international protection interviews. The lack of adequate preparation may compromise the identification of their protection needs.

We are concerned that legal assistance organisations and professionals may encounter difficulties in contacting people before their international protection interviews. The lack of adequate preparation may compromise the identification of their protection needs. Identification of vulnerabilities: Rapid procedures may make it difficult to detect situations involving human trafficking, gender-based violence, sexual violence, disability, mental health problems or other circumstances requiring specialised support.

Rapid procedures may make it difficult to detect situations involving human trafficking, gender-based violence, sexual violence, disability, mental health problems or other circumstances requiring specialised support. Human rights monitoring mechanism: We do not know how this is being carried out.

We do not know how this is being carried out. Safeguards during screening: We are concerned about reports of possible disproportionate actions and excessive use of force during certain operations. We consider it necessary for these situations to be investigated when there are indications, and for oversight mechanisms to be independent and effective.

We are concerned about reports of possible disproportionate actions and excessive use of force during certain operations. We consider it necessary for these situations to be investigated when there are indications, and for oversight mechanisms to be independent and effective. Reception conditions: There are situations of overcrowding with people lacking adequate accommodation.

There are situations of overcrowding with people lacking adequate accommodation. Voluntary returns: The number of voluntary returns has increased in recent weeks, and we are concerned about how these returns may have been carried out.

The number of voluntary returns has increased in recent weeks, and we are concerned about how these returns may have been carried out. Child protection: We are particularly concerned about the situation of unaccompanied girls, boys and adolescents who require adapted procedures, early identification of their needs and effective protection of their best interests.

What are you biggest hopes and fears about the situation for people seeking protection in Spain in the future?

We expect the announced regulatory changes to be decisive as they will allow us to know which model for implementing the Pact is adopted in Spain and whether the more or less restrictive options permitted within the scope of the EU regulations are chosen.

We are particularly concerned about the response to entries through unauthorised crossing points and about ensuring effective access to the international protection procedure, regardless of how individuals enter the territory.

Once again, the quality of vulnerability identification procedures, respect for procedural safeguards, effective access to legal assistance and the conditions under which returns are carried out are among our main concerns.

We very much hope that the implementation of the Pact will ensure the effective protection of human rights and that civil society organisations will still be able to carry out their roles in providing support, legal assistance and independent monitoring.

For more information about the Movement for Peace (MPDL), please visit their website.