Tell us about your organisation

The Dutch Council for Refugees (VluchtelingenWerk Nederland (VWN)) supports people seeking asylum and refugees throughout the Netherlands. With the support of more than 7,000 volunteers, we help people from their arrival through to building a future in Dutch society. Our work includes legal guidance during the asylum procedure, assistance with family reunification and practical support to help refugees both navigate life in the Netherlands and participate in society. Alongside this individual support, we defend refugees’ rights and interests through advocacy at local, national and international levels, and work to strengthen public understanding and support for refugees.

Has national implementing legislation been adopted in the Netherlands? If not, has draft legislation been presented?

National legislation (‘Uitvoerings- en implementatiewet Asiel- en migratiepact 2026’) was adopted by the House of Representatives in April 2026 and by the Senate in May. The Act and its accompanying implementing decree entered into force on 12 June.

How has the situation for people seeking protection in the Netherlands changed since the entry into application of the Pact on 12 June?

Our report entitled ‘100 days of the EU Pact and implementing legislation’ presents early experiences following the introduction of the new asylum system a few months ago. It includes the following key findings:

Identification of vulnerabilities in screening procedures: Vulnerabilities are not identified in time. This particularly concerns less visible vulnerabilities such as mental health problems or illiteracy. After a short screening and information session, people seeking asylum must use a tablet to register themselves. The new procedure moves so quickly that it is difficult for a lawyer or VWN staff members working at the centres to identify vulnerabilities in time. This has an impact on the asylum interview and thus the outcome of the procedure. We also noted that two vulnerable people (a minor with his uncle’s passport and a trans woman) were not identified in the screening procedure at the external border (Schiphol Airport) and were put in border detention when they should have been transferred to an open centre that could meet their special needs. Legal counselling: The Ministry of Asylum and Migration has entrusted the IND with providing legal counselling even though it is not an independent organisation. We have noticed that the information provided by IND legal counsellors is poor and that the scope of information provided is limited. IND counsellors work from a script that mainly focuses on the possibility of the application being processed in another European country. Additional information sessions are needed. After the general legal counselling, there is often still a need for additional, personalised information. We receive many questions about the asylum procedure and next steps at the day reception in Ter Apel (asylum application centre) and at asylum seeker centres. Applicants are sometimes not even aware that they have received legal counselling. This is worrying since it means that they are not well prepared for the rest of the asylum procedure. Fewer people than before know what services they can seek from VWN. Waiting times: More than 50,000 “old cases”: In order to implement the new rules from the Pact and national legislation quickly, the government has decided to allocate 70% of IND capacity to processing new applications. This means that many people who applied before 12 June will have to wait for up to three years longer for a decision. This affects more than 50,000 people, many of whom have already been waiting for a long time. There is growing unease and frustration amongst people seeking asylum who see that other people who applied after 12 June are receiving a hearing and even a decision within a few weeks, while they have already been waiting for a long time. It is a painful policy which is not justified and cannot be explained. Stricter rules on family reunification: With the start of Pact implementation, family reunification policy has also became much stricter. The definition of the nuclear family has been limited to married partners and their minor children. A “two-status system” has also been introduced. As a result, refugees with a subsidiary protection status must immediately meet three new conditions: an income requirement, a housing requirement and a two-year waiting period. For many refugees, this makes it practically impossible to be reunited with family members who often still live in unsafe areas. For thousands of refugees with an ongoing family reunification procedure, Friday 12 June came as a major shock. They were confronted with new rules and the prospect that it may take much longer to be reunited with their family members – if that ever happens at all. This is harming their mental health. The Municipal Public Health Service (GGD) has received reports of refugees experiencing suicidal thoughts because they remain separated from their families.

What are your biggest hopes and fears about the situation for people seeking protection in the Netherlands in the future?

We are concerned about the emerging political narrative. Politicians present the Pact as “the solution” for preventing secondary movements and keeping refugees at the EU’s external borders. This increasingly reinforces the message that people seeking asylum should not be in the Netherlands. Ongoing impossibilities to send people with a ‘Dublin’ claim to Greece and Italy under the Asylum and Migration Management Regulation have become a major political issue. We are also concerned that people who applied for asylum before 12 June, many of whom have already been waiting for a long time, face up to another three years in reception centres. This is particularly worrying given the widespread use of substandard emergency accommodation, including cruise ships and sports halls, which is unsuitable for long-term stays. Finally, the new family reunification rules make reunification virtually impossible for a large group of refugees, with serious consequences for their mental health and well-being in the Netherlands.

For more information about the Dutch Council for Refugees, please visit their website.