Information Sheet: Access to Territory, Asylum Procedures and Reception Conditions for Ukrainian Nationals in European Countries

ECRE has compiled a non-exhaustive document of measures taken by European countries to address the arrival of Ukrainian nationals on their territory following the invasion in Ukraine.

Some of the information featured is based on announced policy changes: it is possible that these are not immediately reflected in the actual practice of the receiving authorities. Where possible ECRE has contacted local lawyers and will continue to update the document with new information. In case of doubt, ECRE encourages contact with ELENA (European Legal Network on Asylum) representatives and lawyers, for whom the contact information is available here. The information sheet is not intended to be an exhaustive or definitive compilation of developments. If you have additional information, or spot outdated/inaccurate information, please contact: spapageorgopoulos@ecre.org.