In Memoriam: Philip Rudge

ECRE is sorry to share the sad news of the death of former ECRE Secretary General Philip Rudge, who passed away during the weekend of 10-11 May.

Philip led ECRE between 1984 and 1997, during which time he played a crucial role in taking ECRE to a whole new level of success. Working with the ECRE members, Philip’s vision and commitment steered ECRE from an informal network for co-operation as it had been for the first phase of its existence, into a dynamic and active alliance, carrying out a wider range of activities and with members across Europe. At the same time, Philip’s sound analysis and political savvy allowed ECRE to navigate the humanitarian and political developments of the time, during a period characterised by major displacement crises within Europe and globally, and with the global protection system evolving in response. Under Philip’s leadership and coordination, ECRE was at the centre of events, defending the rights of refugees through mobilising its membership and expanding the expertise of the Secretariat.

ECRE owes a huge debt of gratitude to Philip for his work: an inspiring speaker, strong manager and generous personality, Philip is very fondly remembered by all who worked with him: “A real giant of the sector”. In recent years, despite his multiple other activities and interests, and ailing health, from his “eyrie” up in the Barbican he continued to play an important role as a mentor to many in the refugee rights sector and as a supporter of ECRE’s work, including providing wise counsel to ECRE Board members and staff alike.

RIP Philip.