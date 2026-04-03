GREECE: Humanitarian arrested in Norway at Greece’s request ― Greek authorities accused of using ‘Afghan paramilitaries’ to attack people seeking asylum ― NGO data highlights situation of people on the move in Greece in 2025 ― Migration ministry begins co-operation with US authorities ― NGO report highlights situation in closed migration centres on Greek islands

The founder of an NGO that monitors and shares data relating to the movement of people in the Aegean Sea has been arrested by the Norwegian police at the request of authorities in Greece.

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) has investigated allegations that Greek authorities deployed “unidentified masked men” to assault a group of people seeking asylum in an incident that took place in 2023.

A refugee rights NGO has published a number of datasets that have highlighted the situation of people on the move in Greece in 2025.

The Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum has begun co-operating with US authorities in order to “intensify” its deportation efforts.

A group of NGOs has published a report on conditions in closed controlled access centres on the Greek islands.

The founder of an NGO that monitors and shares data relating to the movement of people in the Aegean Sea has been arrested by the Norwegian police at the request of authorities in Greece. Tommy Olsen, who founded Aegean Boat Report in 2018 and who continues to lead the organisation, was arrested on 16 March at his home in Tromsø under a European arrest warrant that was issued by Greek authorities in February. He is accused of joining a criminal organisation, smuggling and facilitation of irregular entry and residence, and faces the possibility of being extradited to Greece to stand trial. Commenting on the latest development in this five-year saga, Eva Cossé from Human Rights Watch said on 18 March: “Tommy Olsen’s arrest is the result of Greek authorities misusing the European Arrest Warrant to expand their crackdown on migrant rights defenders to Norway”. “Norwegian authorities should refuse to be a part of targeting rights defenders, release Olsen immediately and refuse to extradite him on human rights grounds,” she added. Cossé’s words were echoed by Dinushika Dissanayake from ECRE member organisation Amnesty International who added: “If he is extradited to Greece, he is likely to be held in pre-trial detention for up to 18 months on baseless criminal charges. Accepting the Greek authorities’ request for extradition is tantamount to accepting that human rights work can be criminalised”. Following his release from custody pending appeal, Olsen himself posted on social media on 23 March: “For more than six years, I have faced threats and pressure because of my work. Now Norwegian authorities are being asked to act on Greece’s behalf. So far, it appears they are doing so without properly addressing the political context”. “If those accused of abuses can issue arrest warrants against critics, and others comply without question, who will dare to speak out?” he asked.

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) has investigated allegations that Greek authorities deployed “unidentified masked men” to assault a group of people seeking asylum in an incident that took place in 2023. According to a report by the agency’s Fundamental Rights Office (FRO) that was seen by the EUobserver online newspaper, a group of 61 people who had entered Greece irregularly by crossing the Evros river on the country’s border with Türkiye in June 2023 were attacked by “masked individuals wielding knives and batons, allegedly operating under the instruction of several police officers”. The FRO found that the “paramilitaries”, who it also described as “Afghan masked men”, “subjected the group to physical and verbal abuse including death and rape threats, intrusive and sexualized body searches, beating with hands, legs and batons, stabbing, cutting, shooting, restraining and forcing them to kneel and lie down for extended periods, drowning, theft of property including phones, jewelry, IDs, and documents, as well as transportation in unsuitable vehicles”. It also found that the actions were “attributable to the Greek authorities and amount to prohibited collective expulsion” and it recommended that the Greek authorities, inter alia, “diligently and swiftly investigate and address the allegations of violent pushbacks against migrants by Greek officials or by third country nationals acting under Greek authorities’ supervision”. It also recommended to Frontex to “increase presence and be more actively involved in border surveillance, and search and rescue operations across the whole Frontex operational area along Evros river”.

A refugee rights NGO has published a number of datasets that have highlighted the situation of people on the move in Greece in 2025. On 25 February, ECRE member organisation Refugee Support Aegean (RSA) reported that more than 800 people had been charged with “illegal entry” and “illegal stay” offences between September and December. On 16 March, RSA reported that at least 58 people had died and 40 others were missing (and now presumed dead) in 28 fatal incidents (including 16 shipwrecks) at Greece’s maritime borders. On 23 March, it reported that European countries had made 9,179 requests for readmission of recognised refugees to Greece, a major increase compared to the previous year (2,468). On 26 March, it reported that Greek authorities had recorded a total of 52,180 arrivals and 55,383 initial asylum applications, and that 22,622 people were residing in state-run camps at the end of the year. Most recently, on 31 March, it reported that Greek authorities had issued 26,527 return and deportation decisions, and 25,497 detention orders.

The Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum has begun co-operating with US authorities in order to “intensify” its deportation efforts. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Migration and Asylum, on 27 March, its services participated in an “information seminar” with the “corresponding American services” in which there was a presentation of the ‘Custom Border Protection Home’ digital application that US authorities use “in the context of return procedures and which supports the organisation of dignified voluntary returns”. The stated intention of the Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum was to “further strengthen and expand this co-operation in other key areas of illegal immigration management”.

A group of NGOs has published a report on conditions in closed controlled access centres (CCACs) on the Greek islands. The report by the Aegean NGO Network noted issues with interpretation services, access to healthcare, detention and evictions, reception conditions and access to people on the move and obstruction of NGOs in the CCACs on Lesvos, Samos, Chios, Kos and Leros. It was based on reports from 10 NGOs that are active on the islands, some of whom contribute anonymously “due to the challenging environment for civil society”.

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