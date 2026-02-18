ECRE Working Papers: Transitioning out of Temporary Protection

ECRE has co-operated with the Brussels School of Governance at the Free University of Brussels (VUB) to produce a series of working papers on the possible scenarios that will follow the end of the EU Temporary Protection Directive (TPD) protection regime and its national equivalents.

The starting point for the research was previous research into the options available after the end of the TPD – currently extended until March 2027 – including an ECRE policy paper, and the pressing need to ensure that the millions of people displaced from Ukraine will have access to status and rights if return to Ukraine – most people’s favoured option – is not possible.

The working papers analyse the options that are available in law and whether they are actually accessible in practice for those currently benefiting from temporary protection status in 12 EU member states (MS): Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland and Spain. They describe the legal statuses available in all 12 EU MS and provide country-specific recommendations in each case.

The working papers are available here.