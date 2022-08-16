ECRE & UNHCR Roundtable: Taking stock of the EU’s response to the Ukrainian Displacement

7 September 2022, 13h30 to 17h30

Press Club Brussels Europe, Rue Froissart 95, Brussels

European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) and United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) are organizing a policy roundtable entitled “Taking stock of the EU’s response to the Ukrainian Displacement” takes place in person on Wednesday, 7 September (13h30 – 17h30) in the Press Club (Rue Froissart 95, 1040) Brussels, Belgium.

The EU’s response to displacement from Ukraine and the future of the asylum system in the EU will be the centre of the discussions. The event will be divided into two sessions. For each session, following opening remarks from speakers, all participants will be invited to provide questions, comments, and reactions.

The first session focuses on the EU’s response to Ukrainian displacement and the implementation of the Temporary Protection Directive (TPD) in practice. The session will examine the challenges and good practices in the implementation of temporary protection regimes and immediate and long-term priorities to address the challenges. Beyond TPD implementation, the session will address the issues of EU operational assistance and funding for the response.

The second session focuses on the future of the asylum system in the EU. The panelists will share their insights on the future of the asylum reform proposals, the effect of TPD on the wider EU asylum system as an instrument of the Common European Asylum System (CEAS), and the possibilities to use insights from the EU response to the Ukraine displacement to strengthen the European asylum systems.

To attend the roundtable, please register by Monday, 5 September 2022. Registration might be closed earlier than the designated date due to the limited space available.

Please find the registration form here.

For further questions about the roundtable or if you wish to cancel or alter your registration, please contact Begüm Dereli at bdereli@ecre.org

The agenda will be published here in due time.