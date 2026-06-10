ECRE Statement on Pact Implementation

The EU Pact on Migration and Asylum represents a complex set of rules on migration and asylum that, taken together, restrict access to asylum in Europe, lower fundamental rights guarantees for people applying for asylum in the EU and keep people in need of protection at the EU’s external border.

In ECRE’s view, this is largely due to three key factors:

The final Pact texts represent choices that were politically expedient, did not correspond to operational practice and did not take into account lessons learned from the previous reforms of the Common European Asylum System. Worse still, insights and contributions from actors such as NGOs, legal professionals and local authorities who work with people seeking asylum in all EU member states have largely been ignored. Although the majority of the Pact instruments are in the form of regulations and thus directly applicable, they are also incredibly complex. The legislation is not always clear and allows for divergent interpretation by EU member states, thus impeding harmonious interpretation. This in turn could make the rules unclear for both the people who are directly affected by them but also for other actors working in the asylum system. As a result, many people may be lost in the transition. Many member states are choosing a partial approach to implementing the Pact. They have focused on punitive measures and gone beyond the Pact’s requirements (e.g. regarding detention) whilst simultaneously ignoring their fundamental rights obligations and failing to invest seriously in relevant safeguards such as guarantees for children or the use of vulnerability/special needs assessments.

Two days before the Pact enters into application, it is clearly too early to make any final assessments about its overall implementation. However, ECRE can confirm that Pact implementation is proving challenging and uneven across Europe.

ECRE has made the following initial observations: