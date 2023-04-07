ECRE Annual General Conference 2023

Annual General Conference of the European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) co-organised by Mosaico takes place on 15 and 16 June 2023 in Turin Italy, at Polo del 900 and at Tempio Valdese (ECRE members only), respectively.

Participation:

ECRE members will be granted preference for participation and ECRE reserves the right to refuse participation.

Travel and hotel costs – policy:



ECRE has limited funds available to cover travel and accommodation costs. If your organisation is not able to cover travel or accommodation costs, please specify in the registration form at the question prompts.

ECRE will be in touch with you directly by email to confirm if those costs can be covered and ECRE will then make arrangements directly (please do not book in advance).

Agenda and Registration: