ECRE Annual General Conference 2022

Annual General Conference of the European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) takes place on 27 and 28 June 2022 in Brussels, Belgium (Renaissance Brussels Hotel, Rue du Parnasse 19, 1050 Brussels, Belgium).

After a year of dramatic developments in the field of refugee rights in Europe in 2022, ECRE’s AGC will be unmissable for those who want the full picture on EUrope’s response to displacement. With sessions on Ukraine, Afghanistan, the EU’s Agencies, the Pact, ECRE’s AGC 2022 will be the centre of debate.

Register for the ECRE AGC 2022

Find registration form here

Deadline for registration 6 June 2022

For further questions about the AGC or if you wish to cancel or alter your registration, please contact ECRE’s Wahidullah Azizi at wazizi@ecre.org

Draft agenda coming soon.