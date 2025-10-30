Caring to Include: kick-off in Amsterdam

From November 25 to 27, a diverse group of partners came together in Amsterdam to launch the Erasmus+ funded project Caring to Include. The project, executed by seven European NGOs, the Refugee Focus Group, and two associate partners from Italy and Cyprus, aims to enhance mental health support for both staff and refugees by developing trauma-sensitive approaches.

An Inspiring Start

The kick-off began with a lively exchange of ideas and expectations. How can we empower and support each other? Collaboration, open communication, and nurturing a healthy work culture took a central stage. Tonia from the Cyprus Refugee Council summed the atmosphere perfectly: ‘We are building a real community here.’

Understanding Trauma: The Alarm Bell

On the second day, the participants received an in-depth training on trauma. A trainer from the Trauma Company explained how trauma affects everyone differently and how the body reacts by fighting, fleeing, or freezing. The metaphor of the ‘alarm bell’ in the brain made a strong impression: ‘If the alarm bell keeps ringing, recovery cannot take place. By providing safety and predictability, we calm that alarm bell.’

These concrete examples helped the participants better understand how they can create mental safety for the people they support, and also for themselves so that they can better care for those you support. All participants received a booklet, When the (Alarm) Bell Rings, a practical guide for trauma-sensitive support.

Site Visit and Fruitful Discussions

The third day took the participants into the field. The focus shifted to the daily practice of the host, the Dutch Council for Refugees (DCR). They arranged visiting the asylum center in Amsterdam, where the participants met a DCR team leader and three volunteers and exchanged firsthand thoughts around their experiences with mental health and trauma-sensitive practices. The visit offered many opportunities to exchange practical experiences about working with refugees and the mental burden this entails.

In the afternoon, the focus was on the DCR’s internal approach. Presentations highlighted HR and training perspectives from DCR: how can the organization structurally improve the well-being of its employees through training preventive measures.

Together, the group brainstormed how to use the experience in the soon to be developed toolkits on mental wellbeing for staff and volunteers and trauma informed support for refugees and migrants, in addition to and ways to embed trauma-sensitive care into workplace culture and practices.

Want to know more?

For more information, please contact Ella de Lange at edelange@vluchtelingenwerk.nl.

Let’s work together towards an inclusive and healthy organization and trauma-sensitive support for our target group.