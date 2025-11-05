Caring for the caretakers: Creating a toolkit

How can we better support the people that support others? This was the central question when partners of Caring to Include met in Budapest from 10 to 12 June. Hosted by the Hungarian Helsinki Committee (HHC), the gathering brought together civil society organisations from across Europe to co-develop a practical toolkit that promote the mental wellbeing and trauma-informed support within refugee-assisting organisations.

Comparing insights and learning from one another

In the first half of 2025, each partner organisation conducted national research into the mental wellbeing of their staff and volunteers, as well as trauma-informed support provided to refugees and asylum seekers by the organisations. The findings were compiled into individual national reports and a joint comparative report, now available online.

Read the European comparative report

Day 1: sharing insights and setting priorities

The first day of the Budapest meeting offered an opportunity to share these insights, identify common trends and set priorities for the upcoming toolkit.

On the first day, we also met colleagues from the HHC, Amnesty International Hungary, and a regional organisation working in rural Hungary. They shared what it’s like to operate in an increasingly restricted civil society space. During the discussions, it was clear how important it is to collaborate with European partners, in addition to maintaining strong connections in the EU decision-making circles in Brussels and staying true to your values.

While the pressure from government and society takes a toll on mental health, these international connections provide much-needed strength and encouragement.

Day 2: training and tool development

Day two featured a training session led by Cordelia Foundation, experts in trauma care. The session focused on preventing burnout and strengthening staff care practices. The experts shared valuable insights and strategies that will be incorporated into the toolkit.

The final day was dedicated to hands-on collaboration. Partners began developing practical tools aimed at preventing burnout and supporting those who care for others. Over the coming months, experts will continue refining these tools. The finalized toolkit will be made available to civil society organisations across Europe by the end of 2026.

Want to know more?

For more information, please contact Ella de Lange at edelange@vluchtelingenwerk.nl.

Let’s work together to create inclusive, healthy organisations and trauma-sensitive support for those we serve.