ATLANTIC ROUTE and SPAIN: Major fall in irregular arrivals on Canary Islands ― NGO estimates at least 1,865 deaths on migratory routes to Spain so far in 2025 ― Dispute between Canary Islands and central government over ‘redistribution’ of unaccompanied minors continues ― New data puts Spain at bottom of EU asylum recognition table in 2024

There has been a significant decrease in the number of irregular arrivals on the Canary Islands.

An NGO has estimated that at least 1,865 people died or went missing on the various migratory routes between Africa and Spain in the first five months of 2025.

The President of the Canary Islands has renewed his criticism of the central government for not doing enough to ensure the distribution of some of the several thousand unaccompanied minors who have arrived irregularly on the islands to other regions.

Spain had the lowest asylum recognition rate of any EU member state in 2024.

There has been a significant decrease in the number of irregular arrivals on the Canary Islands. According to data published by the Ministry of the Interior, 11,284 people arrived by small boat in the period 1 January – 15 June 2025 compared to 18,984 in the equivalent period in 2023. The 40.6% decrease in the number of irregular arrivals on the Canary Islands reflected the overall decrease (30.8%) in the number of people entering Spain irregularly (16,733 in the first half of 2025 compared to 24,165 in the first half of 2024). Despite this overall decrease, it should be noted that there was a 13% increase in the number of people who have arrived on the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands (4,587 up from 4,044).

Although there was a decrease in the number of irregular arrivals in Spain in the first half of 2025, an NGO has estimated that at least 1,865 people died or went missing on the various routes in approximately the same time period. According to a report which was published by the NGO Caminando Fronteras on 17 June, the victims – 80% of whom were recorded on the deadly Atlantic route – included 112 women and 342 children. The NGO also reported that during the period 1 January – 31 May, at least 38 boats sank with the loss of all passengers. “Although the figures have decreased compared to the same period last year, we cannot normalise them,” said Caminando Fronteras Director Helena Maleno. “We must continue demanding that countries protect all human lives above migration control measures,” she added.

Seven of the victims listed in the Caminando Fronteras report lost their lives in a tragedy that took place on 28 May just off the coast of El Hierro (Canary Islands). The four women and three girls were passengers on a boat that capsized as it was being towed into port. Commenting on the incident, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said: “The tragedy that unfolded in El Hierro should move us all,” adding: “Lives lost in a desperate attempt to find a better future. We must rise to the occasion”. “It is a matter of humanity,” he concluded. ECRE member organisation the Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid (CEAR) told the Europa Press news agency that the tragedy demonstrated the “painful consequences of immigration policies that involve border control and outsourcing which force thousands of people to risk their lives in an attempt to save them”. “Our seas must stop becoming gigantic mass graves, and to do so, we need to open legal and safe avenues, such as the possibility of requesting asylum through embassies and consulates, as stipulated in the Asylum Law,” it added. Meanwhile, ECRE member organisation the Spanish Catholic Commission Association for Migration (Accem) said: “No one risks their life if they have alternatives, and both Spain and the EU must care for these people and ensure that human rights are respected”.

The President of the Canary Islands has renewed his criticism of the central government for not doing enough to ensure the redistribution of some of the several thousand unaccompanied minors who have arrived irregularly on the islands to other regions. Speaking during a debate on the issue in the Canary Islands parliament on 10 June, Fernando Clavijo stated that action would be only taken if it was ordered by the courts. “Progress is only going to be made because it is ordered by the courts, not because of the political will to respect the human rights of minors, nor out of solidarity with the Canary Islands people, who are alone facing this drama and doing what they can to provide care for these children,” he said. Clavijo also stated that his government “would not hesitate” to take any of the other autonomous regions to court if they refused to comply with the Immigration Law which was recently amended to enable the redistribution of unaccompanied minors.

Spain had the lowest asylum recognition rate of any EU member state in 2024. According to data included in CEAR’s latest annual report, Spain provided international protection to just 18.5% of the 167,366 people who requested it. This is significantly lower than the EU average of 46.6%. A spokesperson for CEAR told the ANSA news agency: “Many refugees coming from Colombia or Central America, in particular El Salvador and Honduras, see their requests for international protection rejected, and the long waiting periods leave thousands of people in a judicial limbo”.

Related articles