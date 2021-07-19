Asylum adjourned – the situation of applicants for international protection in 2020

The Asylum Information Database (AIDA) is a database managed by the European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) containing detailed information on asylum procedures, reception conditions, detention and the content of international protection in 23 European countries. These country reports are written by national experts in collaboration with a variety of stakeholders, ranging from civil society organisations and lawyers to national authorities. The reports are edited by ECRE.

This briefing aims to provide an overview of key trends in asylum in Europe in 2020 as documented in AIDA. It demonstrates that the rights of persons in need of international protection are routinely violated, and that national asylum systems continue to be marred by serious gaps in efficiency and quality. In many cases, changes in policies and targeting of resources could address these challenges. In addition, this year’s AIDA reports shed light on the treatment and reception of applicants for international protection during COVID-19, raising questions as regards compliance with European and international law.

