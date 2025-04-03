AIDA Country Report on the United Kingdom – 2024 Update

The updated AIDA Country Report on the United Kingdom provides a detailed overview on legislative and practice-related developments in asylum procedures, reception conditions, detention of asylum seekers and content of international protection in 2024. It also includes an annex which provides an overview of temporary protection.

A number of key developments drawn from the overview of the main changes that have taken place since the publication of the 2023 update are set out below.

Statistics

Asylum applications and decisions: 108,138 people applied for asylum in the UK in 2024. Of this total, 8,508 applicants were from Afghanistan, 8,099 from Iran and 19% were children (both accompanied and unaccompanied). The overall recognition rate at first instance decreased to 47% from 67% in 2023. Regarding Afghan nationals specifically, the rate fell from 99% in 2023 to 47%. There was also a significant backlog of cases (124,802 people were awaiting a decision at the end of 2024).

Asylum procedure

Resumption of asylum processing: Following the general election and change of government in July 2024, there was a resumption in the processing of asylum claims. Under the previous government’s legislation, processing had come to a quasi-complete standstill due to most cases being declared inadmissible under the Illegal Migration Act and Rwanda scheme.

Reception conditions

Use of alternative accommodation sites: In July 2024, the new government announced that the Bibby Stockholm barge that was being used as asylum accommodation would be closed in January 2025. In March 2025, it announced that the Napier military barracks would no longer be used as asylum accommodation from September. There was also a decrease in the use of hotels (220 in November 2024 compared to 395 in March 2023).

Detention of people seeking asylum

Rise in number of people detained: In 2024, 20,604 people were detained under immigration powers (15,864 in 2023). They were not all people who were claiming or had previously claimed asylum.

Content of international protection

Pause on consideration of Syrian applications for settlement: Following the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria in December 2024, the Home Office paused consideration of applications for settlement from Syrian refugees who were reaching the end of their five years of refugee leave.

Temporary protection

Arrivals: 22,300 people arrived under Ukraine visa support schemes in 2024 (2,600 under the Ukraine Family Scheme and 19,700 under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme).

The full report is available here and the annex on temporary protection is available here.

For more information about the AIDA database or to read other AIDA reports, please visit the AIDA website.