AIDA Country Report on Italy – Update on 2024

The updated AIDA Country Report on Italy provides a detailed overview on legislative and practice-related developments in asylum procedures, reception conditions, detention of asylum applicants and content of international protection in 2024. It is accompanied by an annex which provides an overview of temporary protection.

A number of key developments drawn from the overview of the main changes that have taken place since the publication of the update on 2023 are set out below.

(A) International protection

Extended state of emergency: The state of emergency that was declared due to the number of arrivals remained in force throughout 2024 and was extended again in October. Requests for access to the documentation justifying the declaration were rejected by the Regional Administrative Court of Lazio and the Council of State.

Asylum procedure

Asylum statistics: 151,120 first asylum requests were registered in 2024. This is similar to the previous year but almost double the number in 2022. A total of 78,565 first instance decisions were issued in 2024 and the overall recognition rate, including national forms of protection, was 35.9%. Of the decisions made in 2024, 7% resulted in the granting of refugee status, 13% in subsidiary protection and 14% in special protection. There were also 13,530 final decisions of which 84.7% were positive and mostly resulted in special rather than international protection. The main countries of origin of asylum applicants in 2024 were Bangladesh, Peru, Pakistan, Egypt and Tunisia.

Reception conditions

Reception management under emergency rules: The extended state of emergency allowed for derogations from normal public procurement rules. This resulted in the widespread use of direct awards for facility management.

Detention of asylum applicants

Jurisdiction shifted to appeal courts: Law 187/2024 transferred the responsibility for validating detention procedures for asylum applicants from specialised courts to appeal courts.

Law 187/2024 transferred the responsibility for validating detention procedures for asylum applicants from specialised courts to appeal courts. Repatriation centre in Albania: Law 75/2025 allows for the forced transfer to Albania of people who are already detained in Italian repatriation centres (CPRs) without any further judicial control by the competent justice of the peace.

Content of international protection

SAI network: As of May 2025, the SAI network consisted of 872 projects offering 39,084 places, including specialised accommodation for unaccompanied minors and individuals with disabilities or mental health needs.

As of May 2025, the SAI network consisted of 872 projects offering 39,084 places, including specialised accommodation for unaccompanied minors and individuals with disabilities or mental health needs. Long-term residence and naturalisation: In 2024, 4,456 protection beneficiaries obtained long-term residence permits while 708 others received Italian citizenship.

(B) Temporary protection

Permits: 16,885 temporary protection (TP) permits were issued in 2024. Beneficiaries are required to prove that they left Ukraine after February 2022 and it is now possible to convert a TP permit into a work permit.

16,885 temporary protection (TP) permits were issued in 2024. Beneficiaries are required to prove that they left Ukraine after February 2022 and it is now possible to convert a TP permit into a work permit. Validity and renewal: The validity of TP permits has been extended until March 2026. However, renewals are no longer automatic and require an application via the post office.

The full report is available here, and the temporary protection annex to the report is available here.

For more information about the AIDA database or to read other AIDA reports, please visit the AIDA website.