AIDA Country Report on Greece – Update on 2024

The updated AIDA Country Report on Greece provides a detailed overview on legislative and practice-related developments in asylum procedures, reception conditions, detention of asylum applicants and content of international protection in 2024. It is accompanied by two annexes: one which provides an overview of temporary protection and the other which includes the Greek authorities’ comments on the content of the report.

A number of key developments drawn from the overview of the main changes that have taken place since the publication of the update on 2023 are set out below.

(A) International protection

Asylum procedure

Statistics: There were 62,119 irregular arrivals in Greece in 2024. This represented a 14.2% increase from 2023. 54,417 people arrived by sea (30.9% increase from 2023) and almost one third of them were children. At least 125 people who tried to travel to Greece by sea were reported dead or missing. The Asylum Service received 73,714 applications (15% increase from 2023) and issued 50,117 in-merit decisions. The recognition rate was 71.6% (39,271 decisions granting refugee status and 296 granting subsidiary protection). By the end of 2024, 26,623 applications were pending at first instance and 1,641 at second instance (11% decrease from 2023). At second instance, 7% of the decisions by the Independent Appeals Committees were negative (6.8% in-merit recognition rate for refugee status and 1.3% for subsidiary protection). 4,588 appeals were rejected as inadmissible.

Reception conditions

Statistics: The Reception and Identification Service registered 65,072 people in 2024. 21.2% of them were deemed to be vulnerable.

Detention of asylum applicants

Detention statistics: 5,167 asylum applicants were detained in PRDCs in 2024. Applicants continued to be de facto detained for up to 25 days upon their presentation at registration facilities.

Content of international protection

Renewal of residence permits: Delays in the renewal of beneficiaries’ residence permits continued in 2024. However, they were shorter than in previous years. During the three to six months that beneficiaries had to wait, they could find themselves without access to the labour market, social security and welfare, or healthcare.

(B) Temporary protection

Statistics: As of December 2024, 33,035 applications for temporary protection had been pre-registered by the Asylum Service.

As of December 2024, 33,035 applications for temporary protection had been pre-registered by the Asylum Service. Vulnerability identification: With the exception of checks of indicators of trafficking in human beings, there is no specific procedure for the identification of vulnerable applicants or beneficiaries.

With the exception of checks of indicators of trafficking in human beings, there is no specific procedure for the identification of vulnerable applicants or beneficiaries. Access to asylum: Beneficiaries of temporary protection can apply for international protection without having their temporary protection residence permit withdrawn. 90 Ukrainian nationals applied for international protection in Greece in 2024.

The full report is available here, the annex on temporary protection is available here and the annex containing the Greek authorities’ comments is available here.

For more information about the AIDA database or to read other AIDA reports, please visit the AIDA website.