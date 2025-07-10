AIDA Country Report on Austria – Update on 2024

The updated AIDA Country Report on Austria provides a detailed overview on legislative and practice-related developments in asylum procedures, reception conditions, detention of asylum applicants and content of international protection in 2024. It is accompanied by an annex which provides an overview of temporary protection.

A number of key developments drawn from the overview of the main changes that have taken place since the publication of the update on 2023 are set out below.

(A) International protection

Asylum procedure

Statistics: 25,360 applications were lodged in Austria in 2024. This represented a 57% decrease from 2023 (59,000). The top three countries of origin of applicants in 2024 were Syria (55%), Afghanistan (13%) and Türkiye (4%). International protection or humanitarian status was granted in 25,260 cases and no status was granted in 6,761 others (79% in merit protection rate protection rate).

Austria maintained internal border controls at its borders with Czechia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary throughout 2024. In parallel, Germany maintained internal border controls with Austria. In an internal protocol dated February 2025, the Federal Ministry of the Interior stated that there were indications that German police had conducted unlawful rejections at the Germany-Austria border. Length of procedures and pending cases: The average duration of the asylum procedure at first instance increased to 7.8 months in 2024, compared to 5.5 months in 2023 and 3.5 months in 2022. This increase was also reflected in the high number of complaints lodged before the Austrian Ombudsperson in 2024 (929 of which 771 were deemed justified). There were 29,366 cases pending at the end of 2024. This represented an overall decrease from 2023 but a 43% increase at second instance.

Reception conditions

Reception centres: At the end of 2024, only 10 Federal Basic Care facilities with a maximum capacity of 3,831 were in use. 11 others which had been in operation in 2023 were decommissioned (rather than closed) so that they could be reopened more easily in case of an increase in applications. By December 2024, only 14,000 asylum applicants were accommodated in the Basic Care System, both at the federal and provincial levels, the lowest number in 10 years.

In July 2024, the scope of charitable work that can be undertaken by asylum applicants was extended. Since that time, in addition to being permitted to undertake charitable aid work in municipalities, asylum applicants are also able to work in other non-profit organisations (e.g. NGOs, nursing homes, etc.). Additional grounds for reduction of allowance while in Federal Basic Care: For most asylum applicants in Federal Basic Care facilities, the extension of the scope of charitable work was linked to an obligation to undertake at least 10 hours of such activities per month. A number of exceptions exist for people with physical infirmity or proven illnesses. Anyone else who fails to fulfil this obligation is only entitled to half of the € 40 allowance. Similarly, following the introduction of mandatory basic courses for asylum applicants in Federal Basic Care, anyone who refuse refuses to participate also loses half of the allowance. A number of stakeholders have disputed the legality of both of these obligations.

Detention of asylum applicants

Detention in view of Dublin transfer to Italy despite the lack of transfers since end of 2022: Although Italy has refused to take in any Dublin transfers since December 2022, Austrian authorities continued to take transfer decisions towards Italy in 2024. They also continued to apply detention measures to affected applicants on the assumption that Italy would change its policy. However, just as in 2023, the applicants were released from detention after a short time when no policy change took place.

Content of international protection

Withdrawal of status: All asylum procedures for Syrian nationals were suspended following the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024 at which time the Federal Ministry of the Interior announced that it would start planning deportation programmes. More than 500 withdrawal procedures had been initiated by the end of 2024 due to the alleged improvement of the situation in Syria. By end of March 2025, more than 6,000 withdrawal procedures – most of them concerning Syrians – were pending at first instance.

(B) Temporary protection

Key temporary protection statistics : As of January 2025, approximately 78,000 Ukrainian nationals who had entered Austria since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022 were registered in the Central Register of Residence, and 37,000 of them were receiving support via Basic Care. Throughout 2024, between 1,000 and 1,600 additional Ukrainian nationals arrived in Austria each month.

Since October 2024, beneficiaries of temporary protection have been able to apply for the ‘Red-White-Red-Card-Plus’ residence permit. Due to the conditions to be fulfilled (e.g. income threshold), only a very small number of people are able to benefit from it. As of January 2025, around 1,000 beneficiaries have been granted this residence status. Social benefits: In March 2025, access to family allowance and childcare subsidies was extended until October 2025 only, instead of until March 2026 as previously planned. In addition, access to full basic care was restricted by the administrative authorities. One notable change was that Ukrainian beneficiaries who own a car are no longer eligible for basic care assistance. In 2024, the authorities also started taking the Ukrainian pension benefits received by beneficiaries into full account. This resulted in a reduction in their basic care payments in Austria and demands for the repayment of benefits.

The full report is available here and the annex on temporary protection is available here.

