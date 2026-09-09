AIDA Comparative Report – At the margins: Places and conditions of detention

ECRE has published a comparative report on places and conditions of detention of people seeking international protection in 21 EU member states and 5 non-EU European countries.

Information was drawn from the Asylum Information Database (AIDA) which contains detailed information on asylum procedures, reception conditions, detention and the content of international protection in 27 European countries.

AIDA country reports are written by national experts in co-operation with various stakeholders, including NGOs, lawyers and national authorities, and edited and verified by ECRE. AIDA is widely used by both European and national policymakers, legal practitioners and courts.

The comparative report is focused on the following topics:

Places of detention, management of detention facilities, and training and behaviour of staff members

Detention conditions, including living conditions and basic needs, detention regime and environment, healthcare, open air spaces and recreational activities, access to detention facilities and complaints and monitoring mechanisms

Detention of people in situations of vulnerability, including women, families and unaccompanied children.

It should be read together with the comparative report on the legal framework for the detention of asylum applicants.

The comparative report on places and conditions of detention is available here and the comparative report on the legal framework for the detention of asylum applicants is available here.

For more information about the AIDA database or to read other AIDA reports, please visit the AIDA website.