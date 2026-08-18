AIDA Briefing Papers – Asylum in Europe: The situation of applicants for international protection and temporary protection applicants and beneficiaries in 2025

The Asylum information Database (AIDA) contains detailed information on asylum procedures, reception conditions, detention and the content of international protection in 27 European countries. The country reports are written by national experts in co-operation with various stakeholders, including NGOs, lawyers and national authorities, and edited and verified by ECRE. AIDA is widely used by both European and national policymakers, legal practitioners and courts.
The briefing paper on the situation of applicants for international protection includes key examples of the general trends that were visible across asylum systems in Europe in 2025. It covers the following issues:
- Statistical data
- Access to asylum
- Use of special procedures
- Quality of asylum procedures and procedural safeguards
- Treatment of vulnerable applicants
- Access to reception and reception conditions
- Detention of asylum applicants
- Content of protection
- Implementation of EU Pact on Migration and Asylum
The briefing paper on the situation of temporary protection applicants and beneficiaries includes key examples of the general trends regarding the treatment of people fleeing from Ukraine in 2025. It covers the following issues:
- Renewal of temporary protection and residence permits
- Scope of temporary protection
- Increasing restrictions on access to reception
- Access to financial assistance and social welfare
- Other rights
- Transitioning out of temporary protection
The briefing paper on the situation of applicants for international protection is available here and the briefing paper on the situation of temporary protection applicants and beneficiaries is available here.
For more information about the AIDA database or to read other AIDA reports, please visit the AIDA website.