AIDA Briefing Papers – Asylum in Europe: The situation of applicants for international protection and temporary protection applicants and beneficiaries in 2025

The Asylum information Database (AIDA) contains detailed information on asylum procedures, reception conditions, detention and the content of international protection in 27 European countries. The country reports are written by national experts in co-operation with various stakeholders, including NGOs, lawyers and national authorities, and edited and verified by ECRE. AIDA is widely used by both European and national policymakers, legal practitioners and courts.

The briefing paper on the situation of applicants for international protection includes key examples of the general trends that were visible across asylum systems in Europe in 2025. It covers the following issues:

Statistical data

Access to asylum

Use of special procedures

Quality of asylum procedures and procedural safeguards

Treatment of vulnerable applicants

Access to reception and reception conditions

Detention of asylum applicants

Content of protection

Implementation of EU Pact on Migration and Asylum

The briefing paper on the situation of temporary protection applicants and beneficiaries includes key examples of the general trends regarding the treatment of people fleeing from Ukraine in 2025. It covers the following issues:

Renewal of temporary protection and residence permits

Scope of temporary protection

Increasing restrictions on access to reception

Access to financial assistance and social welfare

Other rights

Transitioning out of temporary protection

The briefing paper on the situation of applicants for international protection is available here and the briefing paper on the situation of temporary protection applicants and beneficiaries is available here.

For more information about the AIDA database or to read other AIDA reports, please visit the AIDA website.