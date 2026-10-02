Advanced ELENA Course 2026

The 2026 Advanced ELENA Course will take place 20-21 November in Malaga, Spain.

This year’s course will explore recent jurisprudence and practices of the Court of Justice of the European Union and the European Court of Human Rights, while additionally informing and updating participants on the Pact on Migration and Asylum, the Return Regulation and developments in international refugee law. It will also provide a space to learn and discuss key themes including detention, effective remedies and the rule of law.

Draft Agenda

(NB/ Timings may be subject to change and the agenda will be updated over the coming weeks.)

For more information and to register for the course, please visit the event registration page.

(Deadline for registrations: Monday 1 November)