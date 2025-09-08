Advanced ELENA Course 2025

The 2025 Advanced ELENA Course will take place 7-8 November in Sliema, Malta.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the latest developments in European asylum and migration law and to engage with practitioners, academics and decision-makers from all over Europe.

This year’s course will explore recent jurisprudence and practices of the Court of Justice of the EU and the European Court of Human Rights, while additionally informing and updating participants on the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum and the Convention on the Protection of the Profession of Lawyer. The course will also provide a space to learn and discuss digital rights and the use of AI and technology in asylum procedures.

(NB/ Timings may be subject to change and the agenda will be updated over the coming weeks.)

For more information and to register for the course, please visit the event registration page.

(Deadline for registrations: Monday 29 September)

For more information, please contact Frankie McClean (E-mail: fmcclean(at)ecre(dot)org).